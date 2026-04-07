icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "Prolonged war" and "further escalation" in Middle East serve no one's interests: Chinese FM spokesperson Mao Ning

"Prolonged war" and "further escalation" in Middle East serve no one's interests: Chinese FM spokesperson Mao Ning

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:05 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Beijing [China], April 7 (ANI): Amid the intensifying conflict in the Middle East, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning has stated that the "prolonged war" and "further escalation" serve no one's interests.

Advertisement

According to a report by China Daily, the spokesperson emphasised that all parties should play a "constructive role" in easing tensions and "pushing for peace talks."

Advertisement

The remarks from the Chinese Foreign Ministry come in the wake of a significant move by the United States, specifically President Trump's recent "8:00 PM deadline" (Washington time, Tuesday night) for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Advertisement

Trump has warned that failure to comply will result in a simultaneous, massive bombing campaign aimed at "each and every one" of Iran's electric generating plants and bridges.

Elaborating on the severity of the threat, Trump stated on Monday that the goal would be to leave these facilities "burning, exploding, and never to be used again" within a four-hour window.

Advertisement

During a White House press briefing, Trump said, "The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night."

In this context, Mao Ning, as per China Daily, highlighted the urgency of the situation, as Trump also gave an ultimatum to Iran to make a deal before Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. ET, warning that there would be "no bridges, no power plants" after that.

Trump said that this is a "critical period" and that Washington has given Tehran the necessary time to make a deal to put this war to an end.

"This is a critical period... They asked for an extension of seven days; I gave them 10 days... They have till tomorrow. Now we will see what happens... A lot of people are affected by this. We are giving them until tomorrow, 8 o'clock, Eastern Time. After that, they are going to have no bridges. They are going to have no power plants. Stone ages," Trump said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts