"Promised to help in UNSC in every way possible": SP MP Rajeev Rai lauds Slovenian support on stopage of IMF loans to Pakistan

Ljubljana [Slovenia], May 27 (ANI): Samajawadi Party (SP) MP and member of delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Rajeev Rai on Tuesday lauded Slovenian side promise to support India in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in every way possible, which could help India push for international action against Pakistan-backed terrorism.

Advertisement

This comes after the all-party delegation suggested that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should stop providing loans to Pakistan, which could help influence Pakistan's behavior regarding terrorism.

Rai emphasised that all meetings with Slovenian lawmakers and influencers were successful, with unanimous agreement that terrorism in any form cannot be tolerated. He also highlighted Pakistan's Army Chief as the head of the country's terror module, emphasizing the need for international pressure to curb terrorism.

Advertisement

"... Our meetings were very successful because everyone unanimously said that terrorism in any form cannot be tolerated. Our leader Mulayam Singh ji, always called for good relations with neighbours, but if the neighbour is blood thirsty, what can we do and whom should we talk to? We told everyone here that the head of Pakistan's terror module is their Army Chief. They asked how they could influence, to which we said that IMF loans to Pakistan should be stopped. They also promised to help in the UNSC in every way possible," Rai told ANI.

The delegation's next stop is Athens, where they will engage with lawmakers and influencers to further discuss India's concerns about terrorism and build international support as part of Operation Sindoor outreach.

Advertisement

"Our next stop is Athens and our meetings with lawmakers and influencers is scheduled...," added the SP MP.

Earlier on May 23, Rai while on his visit to Russia said that the country had historical relations and stood side by side in every situation.

"Russia is our historical friend, standing by side in every situation... Pakistan poses a threat not only to India but to the whole world because there is no such terrorist incident in the world where the strings don't lead to Pakistan," Rai told ANI.

Calling Russia a special friend of India, Rai said that the delegation has come with evidence.

He added, "It is important for everyone to isolate Pakistan."

India has sent an all-party delegation to highlight the perpetration of cross-border terrorism and Pakistan's efforts to cause social disharmony in India.

The delegation led by Kanimozhi, includes Samajwadi Party's Rajeev Rai, BJP's Brijesh Chowta, Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP) and former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

The delegation is in Slovenia to brief Slovenian leaders on India's Operation Sindoor in response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 civilians were killed, and cross-border terrorism.

Apart from Slovenia, the delegation's visit spans several countries, including Russia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain, highlighting Operation Sindoor and India's unwavering fight against terrorism. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)