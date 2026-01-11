DT
Home / World / Protesters across Europe demonstrate solidarity with the Iranian protests

Protesters across Europe demonstrate solidarity with the Iranian protests

ANI
Updated At : 03:35 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
The Hague [Netherlands], January 11 (ANI): Protesters rallied in several European cities to express solidarity with Iranian protests against the regime, EuroNews reported.

People of Iranian descent living abroad, or of Iranian descent, gathered on the Malieveld, a large grass field in The Hague, and expressed concern about being unable to contact their kin amid the internet blackout.

Another demonstration was also held in the German capital, Berlin, to support the two-week-long protests, which they say have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran's authorities since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, as per EuroNews.

Protesters in Berlin told EuroNews that they hoped their activism would lead Europe and the United States to assist the Iranians in their struggle to topple the regime.

Meanwhile, the Iranian army issued a warning that it will defend the country's "national interests" as anti-government protests escalated amid widespread arrests and an internet blackout, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement carried by semi-official news sites on Saturday, the military alleged that Israel and "hostile terrorist groups" were trying to "undermine the country's public security".

"The Army, under the command of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, together with other armed forces, in addition to monitoring enemy movements in the region, will resolutely protect and safeguard national interests, the country's strategic infrastructure, and public property," it said.

According to Al Jazeera, the warning came as authorities intensified steps to curb what have been described as the largest protests in the country in years, as demonstrations erupted over the soaring cost of living and inflation.

Crowds again gathered on Saturday in northern Tehran, setting off fireworks and banging pots while chanting slogans in support of Iran's ousted monarchy. Other videos, which could not be independently verified, also suggested rallies in Rasht, Tabriz, Shiraz and Kerman.

Protests have spread across Iran since late December, with increasing calls for ending the clerical system in place since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Human rights groups urged restraint amid reports of deaths and mass arrests, with Iran Human Rights stating that at least 51 protesters, including nine children, were killed by security forces and hundreds more were injured, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

