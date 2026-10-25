Rome [Italy], October 25 (ANI): Protesters briefly forced their way into the iconic Colosseum during widespread demonstrations across major Italian cities, with nine people arrested nationwide.

According to Euronews, the incident unfolded when a small group separated from a larger march along Via Cavour in Rome and headed toward the Flavian Amphitheatre. Once inside, the demonstrators held up placards and chanted slogans before security personnel escorted them out of the ancient monument, allowing the main march to proceed through the capital.

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The breach was part of a larger wave of mostly peaceful, countrywide protests addressing multiple grievances, including the soaring cost of living, policies of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s administration, and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

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Thousands gathered across Italy's major urban centres. In cities like Florence, Turin, Milan, and Rome, demonstrators formed small groups across different areas before converging, repeatedly attempting to reach city centres despite being blocked by security forces, Euronews reported.

While major clashes were avoided, authorities reported that nine individuals were arrested nationwide, 87 were reported to law enforcement, and 371 people, including 110 minors and 69 foreign nationals, were brought to police stations for background checks, Euronews reported, citing the Department of Public Security.

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Moments of friction were observed towards the evening in several locations. In Rome, social media footage showed a young demonstrator standing directly in front of a moving police water cannon truck, which advanced a short distance before officers intervened and forcibly dragged him away.

In Florence, tensions mounted near the Santa Trìnita bridge as marchers attempted to breach a police blockade, prompting security forces to maintain their line and use batons to push back the crowd.

In Bologna, security forces deployed tear gas and water cannons after protesters hurled bottles and other objects when their march was prevented from continuing toward Via Marconi and Via Reno. One individual was hospitalised after being struck by police officers during the events, Euronews reported.

In Milan, the situation remained calmer as at least three marches merged near the city centre, though verbal altercations broke out between demonstrators and far-right activists.

This comes as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday commended law enforcement personnel for maintaining public order and protecting the right to peaceful protest, despite attempts by "violent individuals" to disrupt demonstrations across the country.

Taking to X, the Italian Prime Minister praised the police forces as well as Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, prefects, and questors for their coordination of security operations.

"I want to thank the women and men of the Law Enforcement Agencies who, even today, in Italy's squares, have worked to ensure the safety of citizens and the right to peaceful demonstration, despite the attempts by some violent individuals to provoke clashes and disorder," Meloni wrote.

She added, "A thank you to the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, to the prefects, to the questors, and to all those who have coordinated and managed public order operations. The right to demonstrate must always be guaranteed, just as the right of citizens to live their cities in safety must be."

Meloni highlighted that recent measures introduced by the Council of Ministers are aimed at providing authorities with stronger tools to curb violence and maintain security for the public.

"It is in this direction that the measures approved in recent days by the Council of Ministers also go: to give the State more effective tools to prevent violence and prevent criminals and troublemakers from setting entire cities ablaze. Because safety must be guaranteed to everyone. To those who want to demonstrate peacefully, to those who work, and to those who want to live in their city without fear. Without leaving room for those who seek only confrontation and violence," the Italian Prime Minister stated.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Italy issued an advisory on Monday directed at Indian nationals situated across the European nation, counselling them to maintain vigilance and avoid crowded areas amid ongoing protests and demonstrations. (ANI)

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