Protesters in Sri Lanka defy curfew, police fire teargas at students

Govt lifts block on social media platforms after several hours

Protesters in Sri Lanka defy curfew, police fire teargas at students

People shout slogans against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a residential area after the government imposed a curfew following a clash between police and protestors near the Presidents residence during a protest amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, on April 3, 2022. Reuters

Colombo, April 3

Protesters in the Sri Lanka’s largest city Colombo held numerous small, peaceful demonstrations over a severe economic crisis on Sunday, defying a nationwide curfew, while police used tear gas to disperse student protesters in the central city of Kandy.

A senior police official said officers used tear gas and water cannons to stop a protest of university students in Kandy.

“There were about 750 participants but no arrests were made,” said Nihal Thalduwa, a police spokesman.

Thalduwa said over 600 people who were arrested in the Western Province on Saturday night for breaking curfew orders were released on bail given by police and charges will be filed against them later.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency on Friday as the Indian Ocean island nation grapples with rising prices, shortages of essentials and rolling power cuts. On Saturday, the government implemented a countrywide curfew after protests turned violent.

On Sunday afternoon the government lifted a block it had placed on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp hours earlier. Telecommunications Regulatory Commission Chairman Jayantha de Silva said the measure was carried out on instruction from the Defence Ministry and aimed to “maintain calm”. De Silva later told Reuters restrictions had been lifted.

While the block was in place, Minister for Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa, the president’s nephew, nonetheless sent a tweet in which he said he would “never condone the blocking of social media”.

Critics say the roots of the crisis, the worst in several decades, lie in economic mismanagement by successive governments that amassed huge budget shortfalls and a current account deficit.

The crisis was accelerated by deep tax cuts Rajapaksa promised during the 2019 election campaign and enacted months before the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped out parts of Sri Lanka’s economy.

Social media restored

In Colombo soldiers armed with assault rifles and police manned checkpoints to enforce the curfew, which is scheduled to run until till 6 am (0030 GMT)on Monday.

Around two dozen opposition leaders protested at police barricades near the Independence Square, some shouting “Gota(baya) Go Home”.

“This is unacceptable,” said opposition leader Eran Wickramaratne referring to the curfew and other restrictions.

Others stood in small groups outside their homes or gathered in the street, some holding handwritten anti-government banners or waving the national flag.

“This government, we do not want them anymore. They have had years and years to show us that they could do change but there is nothing. The situation has just gotten worse by the day,” said protester Anjalee Wanduragala, 22, a student at the University of Colombo.

“We really need a change, we are stripped of our basic rights...people are fed up,” she said.

Emergency powers in the past have allowed the military to arrest and detain suspects without warrants, but the terms of the current powers are not yet clear.

Western and Asian diplomats based in Sri Lanka said they were monitoring the situation and expected the government to allow citizens to hold peaceful demonstrations. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: Pakistan President approves dissolution of National Assembly, elections in 90 days

2
Chandigarh

Scramble for books listed by private schools in Chandigarh

3
Bathinda

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

4
Punjab

School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case

5
Punjab

Employee can seek VRS before 20 years of service, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

6
Entertainment

Malaika Arora injured in car accident near Khopoli on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

7
Nation

Pakistan army chief Gen Bajwa seeks India, Pak, China trilateral

8
Trending

Viral video: 'Ball of fire' coming down from sky sparks curiosity across Maharashtra, MP, Gujarat

9
Features

India as an emerging weapons exporter

10
Punjab

Opposition slams Punjab govt for SSP’s transfer

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Top Stories

Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM urges youth to stage ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: Pakistan President approves dissolution of National Assembly, elections in 90 days

No-trust move against Article 5 of the Constitution, says Na...

All orders and actions initiated by President, PM subject to court orders: Pak Supreme Court

All orders and actions initiated by President, PM Imran Khan subject to court orders: Pakistan's Supreme Court

Court orders all parties to avoid taking any unconstitutiona...

Will challenge Deputy Speaker order in Supreme Court: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Imran Khan no-trust vote: Will challenge Deputy Speaker order in Supreme Court, says PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Demands immediate vote on no-confidence motion against PM Im...

After Punjab now Haryana to hold a 1-day special assembly session to stake claim over Chandigarh

Row over Chandigarh: After Punjab, now Haryana to hold 1-day special Assembly session

The decision was taken at a hurriedly convened Cabinet meeti...

Militants attack two non-locals, hailing from Pathankot, in south Kashmir

Two non-locals, hailing from Pathankot, shot at by militants in south Kashmir

Massive searches are on to nab the attackers after truck dri...

Cities

View All

Health employees boycott work at govt, private hospitals in Amritsar

Health employees boycott work at govt, private hospitals in Amritsar

Improve functioning of MC depts, Amritsar Mayor tells officials

Lane for autos to streamline traffic near bus terminus in Amritsar

Tarn Taran woman found murdered

Notorious criminal fires at cops, escapes

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

Minister inspects Bhucho school

‘No floor-wise approval for building plans in Chandigarh for now’

‘No floor-wise approval for building plans in Chandigarh for now’

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

Fund crunch in PGI, Chandigarh, hinders treatment of rare diseases

Scramble for books listed by private schools in Chandigarh

Bank restores Chandigarh Municipal Corporation's Rs 28.51 lakh withdrawn fraudulently

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga booked for 'provocative statement'

Private manuscripts ‘national property’, all set to go public

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Over 90 per cent patients satisfied with services at Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics in Delhi, says City government survey

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell high court it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

Docs’ strike hits OPD services

Docs' strike hits OPD services

Nawanshahr DC goes beyond the call of duty

Cancel contract if contractor fleeces vendors, says Jimpa

No fresh case reported in Jalandhar district

16 CCTVs to be installed at all DAC entry points

Careless officials lock man, son inside bank in Ludhiana

Careless officials lock man, son inside bank in Ludhiana

Poor response to vaccination drive from kids of Ludhiana district

Heaps of garbage set on fire in Model Town Extension irks Ludhiana residents

Neighbour held for attempting to rape 14-year-old girl in Ludhiana

3 travel agents booked for fraud in Ludhiana

Teachers convey concerns of students to PSEB Chairman

Teachers convey concerns of students to PSEB Chairman

Dr Nanak Singh new Patiala SSP

Seven-day theatre festival concludes in Patiala