Protesters target police convoy in Belgrade after Vučić concedes defeat in parliamentary polls: Report

Belgrade [Serbia], October 27 (ANI): Unrest erupted in the heart of Belgrade on Sunday night as crowds of agitated demonstrators jeered, shouted slogans, and hurled projectiles at a departing convoy of police personnel, Al Jazeera reported.

The volatile confrontations unfolded shortly after Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić formally conceded defeat in the parliamentary elections, yielding the contest to the student-backed opposition alliance, the "Student List."

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According to the report, tensions escalated dramatically across downtown intersections as security forces began withdrawing from key locations in the capital, prompting large gatherings of protesters to confront and heckle the retreating units amid the sudden political shift.

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On October 26, the long-serving strongman leader of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, conceded defeat in the national parliamentary elections, announcing that the opposition "Student List" has secured an absolute majority in the legislature, Euronews reported.

Addressing the nation following early results, Vučić acknowledged the ruling party's electoral setback based on sample vote tabulations.

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"Based on the stratified sample, it is clear that we have lost the election," Vučić stated, conceding that the opposition movement had achieved a decisive victory.

Outlining the anticipated seat distribution in the national parliament, Vučić projected that the Student List would comfortably form the next government.

"The Student List has won and will have between 135 and 140 seats, while we will have around 105," he said, acknowledging that his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) had fallen short of retaining control.

The outgoing leader noted that representation in the assembly would largely be confined to the two main blocs alongside minority parties.

"No one else has entered parliament. The Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians (SVM) has won three seats, the Albanians one, and I think the SDA has also secured a seat," Vučić added, according to the report.

According to Euronews, vote tabulations showed the Student List securing approximately 2.2 million votes, translating to a commanding 52 per cent vote share. The ruling Serbian Progressive Party secured around 1.72 million votes, representing 32.3 per cent of the total ballots cast. (ANI)

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