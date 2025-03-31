Protests across Pakistan demanding release of BYC leadership

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 31 (ANI): Protests erupted across several places in Pakistan, demanding the release of leaders of the Baloch human rights group, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), on Monday.

In a series of posts on X, BYC said that protests took place across Chagai, Nokundi, Tump, Surab and Mastung, amongst other places.

BYC noted that in Tump, thousands of people turned up and refused to celebrate the festival of Eid "under oppression".

Advertisement

It said on X, "In Tump, thousands of men and women marched on the streets, raising their voices against the illegal detention of BYC leadership. On this day of Eid, the Baloch people refuse to celebrate under oppression--they are out, resisting, demanding justice!"

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1906736054884876504

Advertisement

BYC noted that protestors took to the streets on the day of Eid, demanding the release of the Baloch leadership. It said, "On the day of Eid, thousands took to the streets of Washuk, turning the occasion into a day of resistance. The march echoed the demands for the release of BYC leadership and an end to Pakistan's brutal crackdown on Baloch activists. The streets of Balochistan are filled with unwavering voices--BYC is the movement of every Baloch, and no amount of repression can silence this struggle for justice and freedom."

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1906721721278673299

"Massive protest rallies continue across Balochistan. Today, a huge rally was carried out in Buleda, where thousands of women and men took to the streets, demanding the immediate release of BYC leadership and all detained protesters. From Dhadar to Dalbandin, Buleda to Khuzdar, the resistance grows stronger--the state's crackdown cannot silence the voice of Balochistan! No to Oppression, No to Pakistan's Tyranny! BYC is the Movement of Every Baloch--it Cannot Be Crushed!", BYC said in another post on X.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1906715447082299791

The crackdown on the BYC leaders and their peaceful protests has drawn widespread condemnation from human rights groups, who accuse the government of attempting to silence dissent and curtail the political activities of Baloch activists. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)