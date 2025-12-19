"Protests against Indian missions are being orchestrated ahead of elections": Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Bangladesh unrest

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Former Foreign Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday pointed to the escalation in "orchestrated" protests targeting Indian diplomatic missions in Bangladesh, linking the developments to organised political efforts by "anti-India elements" ahead of elections.

Highlighting recent incidents, Shringla said, "We have seen some escalation in terms of protests against the Indian High Commission and consulates," placing the unrest within a broader political context.

Linking the protests to intent and timing, he said, "These are clearly being orchestrated by those who are opposed to India," indicating that the actions were not spontaneous. "This is a way to ratchet up pressure and appeal to anti-India elements before the elections."

He further connected the protests to internal political dynamics, saying, "Some elements within the ruling interim administration have followed this policy."

"What we are seeing is an attempt to cater to those sentiments, which, in my view, are a minority sentiment in Bangladesh, but nonetheless are making their voices heard in today's environment," he added.

Shringla's remarks come amid continuing unrest in Bangladesh following the death of Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent figure associated with last year's July Uprising that led to a regime change in the country. Hadi was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area.

Following his death, protests intensified across Dhaka, with a fresh wave of demonstrations erupting on Friday as activists gathered at Shahbagh demanding justice for the slain leader. During the protests, anti-India slogans were also raised. Videos circulating on social media showed groups pelting stones near the diplomatic mission in the area.

Demonstrators called for the interim government to step aside in favour of a "revolutionary government," bdnews24 reported.

Amid the unrest, Hadi's family on Friday demanded the construction of a memorial in his honour at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection, where he rose to prominence and initiated the movement.

According to bdnews24, Hadi's brother-in-law Amir Hossain Howlader said the family was seeking formal recognition of his contributions as relatives and supporters gathered at Hadi's residence in Nalchity, Jhalakathi district, after news of his death surfaced.

"Hadi rose to prominence at Shahbagh. A memorial should be built for him there," Howlader said, as quoted by bdnews24.

The family also called for Hadi's poetry to be included in school textbooks, his biography to be taught in schools and colleges, and for those responsible for his killing to be identified and given exemplary punishment.

According to bdnews24, Hadi was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area, when two assailants on a motorcycle opened fire and fled the scene. He was initially taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, later shifted to Evercare Hospital, and subsequently airlifted to Singapore on December 15 for advanced treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Protesters on Thursday night also target offices of media organisations such as The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, as well as vent anger at the partially demolished residence of Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Chhayanaut Sanskriti Bhaban was also attacked.

Reports of similar incidents emerged from parts of Chittagong, Rajshahi and several other areas, as protests spread across the country.

Amid the escalating tensions, Inqilab Moncho urged the public to refrain from violence, vandalism and arson.

In a late-night Facebook post on Thursday, the organisation said, "Through destruction and fire, certain groups aim to render Bangladesh an ineffective state. They seek to undermine the independence and sovereignty of our country. You must understand -- 32 and 36 are not the same."

Linking stability to the political roadmap, the post added, "As the February elections approach, consider who truly benefits if unrest is created in the country. To maintain stability in Bangladesh, fully cooperate with the government and refrain from violence."

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus issued its first response to the ongoing unrest on Friday, urging citizens to resist mob violence.

It "strongly and unequivocally" condemned all forms of violence, intimidation, arson and destruction of property, warning that such actions threaten to derail the country's democratic process. (ANI)

