Home / World / Protests continue in Dhaka, partially demolished house of Sheikh Mujibur vandalised

Protests continue in Dhaka, partially demolished house of Sheikh Mujibur vandalised

ANI
Updated At : 10:40 AM Dec 19, 2025 IST
Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 19 (ANI): The protests over the death of Inqilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman bin Hadi continues to spiral. After a night of violent unrest where offices of Media house's like Daily Star and Prothom Alo were targeted, protestors vented their ire at the partially demolished home of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Protestors were seen attempting to tear down the remaining portion of the house and setting fire to a poster of former PM Sheikh Hasina there.

As unrest erupted across the country following Osman Hadi's death, Inqilab Moncho urged the public to avoid violence, vandalism, and arson that have erupted across the country. In a late-night Facebook post on Thursday, the organisation said: "Through destruction and fire, certain groups aim to render Bangladesh an ineffective state. They seek to undermine the independence and sovereignty of our country. You must understand -- 32 and 36 are not the same."

The post continued: "As the February elections approach, consider who truly benefits if unrest is created in the country. To maintain stability in Bangladesh, fully cooperate with the government and refrain from violence."

Meanwhile, after vandalism at the English-language daily The Daily Star office, a journalist who was trapped on the rooftop recounted the harrowing ordeal. The journalist said they were alerted by a phone call from outside as a section of the rampaging crowd, after attacking the Prothom Alo office, began moving towards The Daily Star building, reported bdnews24.

Upon receiving the warning, the newsroom staff attempted to evacuate. By then, however, the mob had reached the ground floor, launching vandalism before setting the building on fire. Amid thick smoke, a group of journalists abandoned attempts to get downstairs and instead fled to the rooftop on the 10th floor.

Fire Service crews later arrived and extinguished the blaze on the lower floors. Four firefighters climbed to the rooftop to evacuate those trapped.

Following the attacks, Prothom Alo and The Daily Star will not be published on Friday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

