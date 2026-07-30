Protests continue in Rawalakot-PoJK over alleged shooting, Awami Committee vows to challenge "cruel rulers"

Rawalakot [PoJK], July 30 (ANI): Protests continued at D-Chowk in Rawalakot-PoJK on Thursday amid allegations of shooting and killings during demonstrations, with social media accounts linked to the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) accusing security forces of using lethal force against protesters.

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According to the JKJAAC-linked social media accounts, demonstrators have been sitting at D-Chowk for several days while calling for a long march and protesting "brutality" and "target killings" by security forces.

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One protester, speaking in a video shared by the accounts, alleged that armed personnel positioned in buildings were targeting unarmed civilians.

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"Of the brothers who were martyred, most were shot in the head--what is called a 'headshot.' Brother, we only saw these things in games and places like that. We didn't know these oppressors would do such things to us," the protester said.

He further alleged that firing continued intermittently during the night and claimed protesters were being targeted. "Even at night, they keep firing continuously after short intervals. They keep spreading fear and terror among the public. They target people in some places," he said.

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Appealing to international media, the protester said, "I invite international media here. You come here. They are briefing you wrongly."

He added, "International media should come here and cover all these things. See who has the weapons. See who is shooting the people."

JKJAAC Core Committee member Khan Ilyas Khan, said the protesters remained determined despite the deaths.

"We are sad and in pain, but we are not hopeless. We will emerge again with double strength. We will challenge these cruel rulers. We will challenge these forces that came here to kill us, labelling us as terrorists for demanding public rights," Khan said.

Khan also paid tribute to Osama Jamil, a member of the movement, saying, "Finally, he became immortal. We, the people of Poonch, the whole of Kashmir, are in mourning."

The Awami Action Committee-linked accounts also shared a call for international solidarity, urging Brazilian trade unions, workers' organisations, human rights groups, student movements and activists to protest against "repression" in Kashmir.

A poster shared by the accounts announced a "Stop the Repression in Kashmir Protest" outside the Commercial Section of the Pakistan Embassy in São Paulo on Thursday, July 30.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT), Jammu and Kashmir unit, is set to stage a protest against an alleged massacre and human rights violations by the Pakistan Army in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The allegations made by the protesters and JKJAAC-linked accounts could not be independently verified. (ANI)

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