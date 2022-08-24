Protests in Pakistan over 'forcible' marriage of Sikh woman

PTI

Peshawar, August 23

Members of the Sikh community protested in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against police inaction in a case involving ‘forcible’ marriage of a Sikh woman to a Muslim man. They blocked the main Buner road for hours. They said the police were not cooperating and demanded protection for their lives. They said Sikh woman Meena Kumari (25) was forcibly married to a Muslim man. However, Kumari said she was not pressured.