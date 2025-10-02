Protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir enter Day 5

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], October 2 (ANI): Protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) entered their fifth day on Thursday, with large crowds marching from Rawalakot towards Muzaffarabad as opposition leaders in Pakistan shared videos of the demonstrations online.

Iram Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Syeda Zahr, posted a video of a protest, and wrote, " Latest from Kashmir. A sea of people from Rawalakot has set out towards Muzaffarabad."

Another aide of Pak former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Muddsar also shared visuals of crowd gathered and chanting slogans against the Pak regime.

He wrote, "Salam to the people of Kashmir who know how to claim their rights. The mothers of Kashmir have truly given birth to brave children"

Earlier, Neelum Valley Public Action Committee leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir, in a video viral on social media, lashed out at the government, accusing it of silencing people and unleashing violence on its own citizens.

"This government has turned into a demon, and like demons who devour their own children, it is now killing its own people. They want to silence us by shutting down the media, deploying forces, and firing on us. With our voices suppressed, what position are you really standing on?" Mir said in the video.

His remarks came as violent clashes erupted in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), where Pakistani security forces opened fire on peaceful protesters demanding the Self-Rule Charter of Demands.

The protests, led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), have resulted in over half a dozen casualties and several serious injuries in the past three days, according to sources.

What began as peaceful demonstrations has now spread across multiple districts of PoJK, with shops, businesses, and transport services shut down, reflecting widespread discontent with Islamabad's handling of the crisis.

This escalation follows the administration's decision to impose an indefinite lockdown amid last week's protests led by the JKJAAC. The demonstrations, which drew massive public support, centred around a 38-point charter of demands put forward by the committee.

The unrest stems from the government's failure to address these demands, which include the elimination of reserved seats in PoJK--12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees settled in Pakistan were abolished. In addition to political reforms, protesters are also calling for urgent economic relief measures such as slashing electricity tariffs, providing subsidised wheat flour, and ending perks for government officials. They are further demanding free education and health facilities for the people of PoJK.

As the demonstrations grew, the government responded by shutting down internet services across the region. Despite the clampdown, the protests turned increasingly violent, with clashes reported between protesters and police in several districts.

The unrest has paralysed daily life in PoJK, with markets, shops, and transport services closed. Demonstrators have defied the government's crackdown, and reports indicate that several caravans of protesters have broken through blockades to enter Muzaffarabad, intensifying the standoff.

In Dudyal, Mirpur, the Action Committee announced that the body of a protester would not be buried until the administration concedes to their demands. At the same time, security forces were seen clearing bridges in an attempt to disrupt the protest march. (ANI)

