DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Protests in PoJK result of decades-old systemic exploitation, international community should hold Pakistan accountable: MEA

Protests in PoJK result of decades-old systemic exploitation, international community should hold Pakistan accountable: MEA

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:33 PM Jul 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): India on Tuesday said that the protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are a consequence of Pakistan's systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights and administrative operation in the area.

Advertisement

Replying to queries during a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Pakistani state has responded with excessive police brutality to the legitimate grievances of the local population.

Advertisement

"The ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are a direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights and administrative operation in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation. Rather than addressing the legitimate grievances of the local population, the Pakistani state has responded with excessive police brutality," he said.

Advertisement

He said the international community should hold Pakistan responsible for its actions.

"We expect and hope that the international community will hold Pakistan fully accountable for these egregious abuses and misdeeds," Jaiswal said.

Advertisement

There have been massive anti-Pakistan protests across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) following a severe government crackdown and the sweeping arrests of more than 600 civil rights activists.

Watchdog group Amnesty International strongly condemned Pakistan's heavy-handed tactics ahead of upcoming regional elections in PoJK.

Amnesty accused Pakistani authorities of deploying violent measures to suppress peaceful political dissent and violate fundamental human rights, unlawfully designating the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) as a "proscribed organisation."

Amnesty fiercely criticised the ban on JAAC, labelling it a disproportionate attack on freedom of association and peaceful political activism. As local tensions simmer ahead of the regional polls, activists and watchdog groups alike continue to pressurise the international community to hold Islamabad accountable. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

The Tribune is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts