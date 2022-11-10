Protests over price rise disrupt trains, flights in Greece, Belgium

Athens, November 9

Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki on Wednesday as public and some private sector workers walked off the job for a 24-hour general strike against price hikes, one of the latest actions across Europe as rising inflation hits consumers.

The strike disrupted services around the country, with ferries tied up in port — severing connections to Greece’s islands — state-run schools shut, public hospitals running with reduced staff and most public transport grinding to a standstill.

Brief clashes broke out between small groups of protesters and riot police at the tail-end of marches in both Athens and Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city. In both places, small groups of demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails and rocks at police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Workers in Belgium also were holding a nationwide strike Wednesday over cost-of-living increases. Europe has faced a series of protests over the past few months over the soaring cost of living. As Ukraine war has driven up energy and food prices, workers have walked off the job, seeking higher wages. — AP