Proud he is part of our nation’s story: UAE Deputy PM meets Captain Machchhar in hospital

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 3 (ANI): UAE Deputy Prime Minister Hamdan bin Mohammed met flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar in hospital and expressed "appreciation and praise" for his heroic actions during a mid-air attack on the Tel Aviv-bound flight on September 30.

The Deputy Prime Minister hailed the Indian pilot for his bravery, while highlighting the responsibility and care showcased by him during the attempted crash.

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Calling the UAE a "nation of life", the Deputy Prime Minister expressed pride in Captain Machchhar being part of the "story of our nation."

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"During a visit to Captain Smit Machchhar… the flydubai pilot who embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life. From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise. We are proud that he is part of our team… part of the story of our nation… and part of what the UAE stands for… a nation of compassion… a nation of peace… and a nation of life," he wrote in a post on X.

During a visit to Captain Smit Machchhar… the flydubai pilot who embodied the highest degrees of courage, responsibility, and care for human life. From us, and from the leadership of the nation, he has our full appreciation and praise. We are proud that he is part of our… pic.twitter.com/QgpQxdcK5C — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) October 3, 2026

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates has issued a health update regarding flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, confirming that the braveheart is recovering well under medical supervision following stab wounds during a mid-air attack by his Omani co-pilot on the Tel Aviv-bound flight.

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In a post on X, the Indian diplomatic mission conveyed that it remains in active contact with local authorities and the pilot’s family to support his full recovery.

Expressing gratitude to the host nation, the embassy praised the medical treatment provided to Captain Machchhar.

"UPDATE: Indian braveheart Capt. Smit remains under excellent medical care & is recovering well. We are in touch with his family & local authorities, extending support for a speedy recovery. Our thanks to UAE gov. for their care. We join well-wishers in praying for his good health," stated the Indian Embassy in the UAE.

UPDATE:Indian braveheart Capt. Smit remains under excellent medical care & is recovering well. We are in touch with his family & local authorities, extending support for a speedy recovery. Our thanks to UAE gov. for their care. We join well-wishers in praying for his good health. pic.twitter.com/405dR2tfTY — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) October 3, 2026

Meanwhile, the Omani co-pilot accused of attacking Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar aboard a flydubai flight has been identified as Hamam al-Hammami. He had previously undergone pilot training with Oman Air but was moved to desk duties after government surveillance detected visits to radical websites before later joining Flydubai without formal vetting by the Omani government, CBS News reported, citing sources.

Surveillance conducted by the Omani government revealed that the suspect browsed radical websites during his initial pilot training phase, which prompted Oman Air to shift him away from active flying duties and place him into an office position.

According to one of the sources who spoke to CBS News, the pilot resigned from his role at Oman Air following the transfer to desk duty, departing the carrier around 2024.

Al Arabiya English, citing sources, reported on Friday that al-Hammami had previously been barred from flying in Oman over concerns about extremist views that were allegedly influenced by an earlier stay in Syria.

Sources further noted that at one juncture, al-Hammami shared a video featuring El Al Israeli Airlines aircraft in Dubai, concluding the clip with a photograph of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the prominent al-Qaeda leader eliminated in a US drone strike in 2022.

After relocating to Dubai, al-Hammami was hired by Flydubai in the absence of any formal background vetting through the Omani government, the sources informed CBS News.

While al-Hammami holds Omani citizenship, sources indicated he was not born within the nation, having spent the majority of his life abroad. They disclosed that his mother is of Syrian origin while his father is Omani, though the Omani government has yet to publicly verify his nationality.

The security breach occurred on September 30 on a Flydubai service heading from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Authorities are probing whether Al-Hammami's alleged assault on Captain Machchhar inside the cockpit was a deliberate act of terror designed to crash the plane.

The struggle caused the jet to plunge roughly 16,000 feet in a span of two minutes as an emergency hijacking alert went out. Even after sustaining serious injuries, Captain Machchhar fought back and succeeded in unlocking the cockpit entrance. Crew personnel and passengers rushed inside to overpower Al-Hammami, enabling the flight team to stabilise the aircraft.

Assistance also came from two off-duty pilots who stepped in to help manage the plane ahead of its unscheduled emergency touchdown in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where all 180 people on board safely disembarked. (ANI)

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