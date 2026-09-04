DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / “Proud moment for India”: MEA highlights India’s growing space capabilities after successful launch of GSLV-F17

“Proud moment for India”: MEA highlights India’s growing space capabilities after successful launch of GSLV-F17

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:27 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson on Friday highlighted India’s growing space tech prowess after ISRO successfully launched GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05, India’s first imaging satellite from geosynchronous orbit.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underlined how the launch is a testimony to India’s growing space capabilities and the growing partnership between ISRO and Indian industry.

Advertisement

“A proud moment for India as @isro successfully launched GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05, India’s first imaging satellite from geosynchronous orbit, highlighting our growing space capabilities and the expanding partnership between ISRO and Indian industry,” Jaiswal said on X.

Advertisement

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the successful launch of ISRO's GSLV-F17 carrying the Advanced Earth Observation Satellite-05 (EOS-05), calling it an "outstanding achievement" and a proud moment for the nation.

The GSLV-F17 vehicle successfully and precisely injected EOS-05, also known as the geo-imaging star satellite, into its intended orbit, marking another milestone for India's space programme, ISRO chief V Narayanan announced.

Advertisement

In a post on X, PM Modi said the mission reflected the "excellence, innovation and growing capabilities" of India's space sector.

Speaking after the successful launch of GSLV-F17, the ISRO chief said the successful mission was a significant achievement for India’s space programme and that the satellite’s health was perfectly alright after its injection into orbit.

“I am very happy to announce that the GSLV-F17 vehicle has successfully and precisely injected the Advanced Earth Observation Satellite 05, the geo-imaging satellite, in the intended and required orbit," he said.

He added that once EOS-05 is operationalised in orbit, it will become India’s first dedicated imaging satellite from the geo orbit and provide important strategic data for the country.

“Today, we have injected the heaviest satellite, 2367 kgs, using this launch vehicle. The health of the satellite is perfectly alright,” the ISRO chief said.

ISRO successfully deployed the EOS-05 Earth observation satellite into orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday, marking another major milestone in India’s space programme.

The launch took place from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR. The launch was carried out on a GSLV-F17 rocket, which is the 19th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), as it carried EOS-05 towards a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GTO). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts