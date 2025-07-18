"Provided significant impetus to move bilateral ties to new height," S Korea former PM Kim Boo Kyum on India visit

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): A delegation of special envoys led by South Korea's former Prime Minister Kim Boo Kyum on Friday visited the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in the national capital and paid their respects to the Father of the Nation.

"It has been a great honour for us to be visiting Raj Ghat, the memorial in honour of the great Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation. It provided us with a valuable opportunity to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi ji and revisit his teachings and principles of non-violence and peace,"Kim Boo Kyum said.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung had dispatched a team of special envoys to India, among several other countries to mark his administration's opening push to bolster both bilateral and multilateral ties.

"With the new president Lee Jae-myung in office, I believe this visit has provided a significant impetus to move bilateral relations between Korea and India to a new height as peace-loving countries in the region. We have been able to convey the message from our President, re-affirming the robust ties and friendship between our two countries," Kim Boo Kyum told ANI.

The South Korean delegation called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the national captial on Thursday.

PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to advancing the India-Republic of Korea Special Strategic Partnership, which marks its 10th year. He highlighted the partnership's continued growth across key sectors including innovation, defence, shipbuilding, and skilled mobility.

Prime Minister Modi recalled his very warm and productive meeting with President Lee Jae Myung on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in June 2025 and conveyed his deep appreciation for President Lee's gesture of sending a high-powered delegation to India.

"As Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar also mentioned yesterday, there is vast potential for Korea and India to deepen cooperation across various sectors -- including defense, semiconductors, and shipbuilding," the former PM of South Korea told ANI.

"Both countries are home to highly skilled human resources and cutting-edge technologies with strong global competitiveness, offering ample opportunities for collaboration. The Indian leadership also expressed its hope for more active investment and business engagement from Korea in the future. We fully share this vision, and the Korean government is committed to working closely in that direction,"Kim Boo Kyum said.

Stating that India has long been home to a rich history and cultural heritage, the South Korean envoy said,"We recognize and deeply appreciate the country's immense potential, especially in the fields of art, cinema, and other creative expressions."

"It is our hope that this vibrant culture will continue to spread and be embraced as part of the shared heritage of all humanity," he said.

During his meeting with Kim Boo Kyum, PM Modi highlighted the economic and manufacturing growth in India that unlocks deeper investment opportunities and cooperation in key sectors such as emerging technologies, ship-building, defence, electronics, green hydrogen, and batteries. Prime Minister also emphasized on the potential of India's demographic dividend and skilled human-resource as a transformative force for the economies of both countries.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Delighted to receive the delegation of Special Envoys from the Republic of Korea led by Mr. Kim Boo Kyum. Recalled my positive meeting with President Jaemyung Lee last month. India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership, which completes 10 years, continues to grow from innovation and defence to shipbuilding and skilled mobility. Close collaboration between the democracies contributes to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."

Meanwhile, Jaishankar said that he discussed "economic, technology, defence and maritime cooperation as well as expanding people-to people exchanges" with the visiting South Korean delegation who met with him on Thursday.

"India will engage the new administration actively and work towards further enhancing our Special Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Kim Boo Kyum served as the South Korean Prime Minister from 2021 to 2022. He is also a former four-term lawmaker and served as interior minister.

India and South Korea signed a 'Strategic Partnership' in 2010, which was elevated to 'Special Strategic Partnership' in 2015 during the State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Seoul.

Lee Jae-myung, South Korea's centre-left candidate, was officially declared president in June this year following a snap election triggered by the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. (ANI)

