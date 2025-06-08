DT
PTI cannot afford to launch similar movement like in past, says Pak PM's aide

PTI cannot afford to launch similar movement like in past, says Pak PM's aide

ANI
Updated At : 05:50 AM Jun 08, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], June 8 (ANI): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Public and Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder Imran Khan to accept Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's offer of a meeting for negotiations and sit with the government to amend the election laws, Geo News reported.

Sanaullah emphasised that the opposition should engage in talks with the government to address the country's issues, particularly economic challenges that affect everyone.

He warned that the government will not allow PTI to stage protests like those on May 9, 2023, or November 26, 2024, as per Geo News.

Highlighting PTI's latest call for a protest movement, he stated that the politician stated that the government would not allow the rival party to do something like May 9, 2023, or November 26, 2024--the recent protest marches led by the former ruling party.

Meanwhile, PTI founder Imran Khan has announced plans to lead a nationwide protest movement from prison against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)--led coalition government at the Centre.

Senator Ali Zafar quoted Khan as saying that the protests should be "decisive."

However, Sanaullah ruled out the success of any such movement in the country's current political environment.

"As per my belief as a political figure, PTI cannot afford to launch a similar movement like in the past in the light of the position of the government, establishment and those whom PTI has always tried to incite hate against. Even if they attempt to do something like that, it will be a failed attempt," maintained Sanaullah when commenting on the prospect of a protest movement.

Notably, the government and PTI had agreed to hold consultations over the differences last year before the latter abruptly quit the dialogue process over the non-formation of judicial commissions to probe the May 9, 2023 and November 26 events, after attending three meetings with the government's delegation. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

