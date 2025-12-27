PTI UK deletes video after Pakistan flags "provocative" remarks, issues demarche to UK

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 27 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's UK chapter has removed a post from X that carried a video containing what authorities described as "provocative" remarks against Pakistan's military leadership, clarifying that the party does not support unlawful conduct and urging "independent citizens" to "measure their remarks to avoid any misunderstandings", Dawn reported.

The move came a day after Pakistan's Foreign Office summoned Acting British High Commissioner Matt Cannell and issued a formal demarche over what it termed "provocative" statements and "incitement to violence" made from British soil, according to Dawn.

Informed sources said Islamabad had asked the British government to identify, arrest, investigate and prosecute individuals allegedly using the United Kingdom to "issue direct threats" against Pakistan's military leadership.

Sources said a video uploaded on PTI UK's official X account on December 23 showed demonstrators gathered outside the Pakistani consulate in Bradford, openly threatening the military leadership while PTI flags were visible in the background. The post was subsequently deleted, Dawn reported.

Explaining the decision, PTI UK said in a post early on Saturday that it had removed content featuring a citizen's "metaphorical remarks" against the military leadership.

"Although we do not believe the individual incited violence, the post was deleted in an abundance of caution to prevent potential misunderstanding, and legal safeguarding of the individual and her rights," it said.

The party alleged that Pakistanis at home and abroad were facing "unprecedented repression" and called on the government to prioritise investigations into such cases.

Referring to its incarcerated leadership, PTI said, "Public frustration is high due to Imran Khan and Bushra Khan's prolonged isolation in inhumane and undignified prison conditions, as endorsed by the UN special rapporteur on torture."

It added, "Concerns about their health and well-being are real and the cause of anxiety and anguish for his family, party members and millions of supporters all around the world."

Reiterating its position, PTI said, "While this global concern is understandable and completely valid, PTI does not endorse unlawful behavior of any kind. Independent citizens are also advised to measure their remarks to avoid any misunderstandings."

It further stated, "PTI remains firmly committed to non-violence and the rule of law, in accordance with the guidance of Imran Khan."

The statement also expressed hope that "this citizen in question will not be subjected to any act falling under transnational repression and the British government will ensure her safety, well-being and her right to due process."

Former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, a member of the National Dialogue Committee seeking to reduce political tensions, welcomed the step, calling it "undoubtedly a positive step and a wise decision".

"It will greatly contribute to de-escalating tensions among all parties involved. With such constructive measures, we can pave the way for a conducive atmosphere for dialogue," he wrote on X.

"Let us foster an environment of mutual respect and resolve our differences in a manner befitting a great nation like Pakistan," Chaudhry added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andarabi confirmed that a demarche had been delivered to the acting British high commissioner, demanding action against those involved.

"The demarche was issued after provocative statements were made against Pakistan's civil and military leadership from British soil," he said, urging the United Kingdom to "hold responsible elements accountable in accordance with the law", Dawn reported.

In response, British authorities advised Pakistan to provide evidence to law enforcement.

"Where a foreign government believes a crime has been committed, they should provide all relevant material to their UK police liaison. Any material that appears to break UK law will be reviewed by the police and may lead to a criminal investigation," a spokesperson for the British High Commissioner said.

Earlier, two ministers of state from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said the government had formally approached UK authorities seeking action over the video.

Speaking to Geo News, Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry and Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani described the remarks as "provocative", with Kayani stating that the "head of the armed forces had been threatened" in the footage.

He accused PTI of "involvement" in the issue, calling the incident "unacceptable" and "unfortunate".

"We have repeatedly said that PTI spreads violence and threats under the guise of politics, justifies threats, and misuses freedom of speech," he said.

Separately, former PTI leader Imran Ismail, also a member of the National Dialogue Committee, urged the party to issue an "unequivocal condemnation of the highly irresponsible and inflammatory remarks".

In a post on X, he said, "Such statements, which appear to incite violence and terrorism, are utterly unacceptable, deeply damaging to Pakistan's national interests, and risk escalating an already tense political environment both at home and abroad."

"They also expose Pakistani diaspora communities to unnecessary scrutiny and jeopardize bilateral relations with host countries like the UK," he said.

He added that "a prompt, clear, and unified condemnation from the party's central leadership would not only uphold responsible political discourse but also demonstrate PTI's commitment to non-violence and constructive opposition," warning that "silence or ambiguity on this issue would be misinterpreted and counterproductive."

The latest developments follow remarks made weeks earlier by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who said the government would seek the repatriation from the United Kingdom of individuals, including YouTubers, accused of targeting state institutions.

On December 4, Naqvi, during a meeting with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, submitted extradition documents for former special assistant to the prime minister Shahzad Akbar and YouTuber Adil Raja, whom he accused of spreading "anti-Pakistan propaganda" online. (ANI)

