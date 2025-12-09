Islamabad [Pakistan], December 9 (ANI): As political tensions continue following a press conference by the Pakistan Army's spokesperson targeting former prime minister Imran Khan, the PTI parliamentary party said that excluding the party founder from national politics would only harm the political framework, Dawn reported.

Advertisement

After a joint parliamentary party meeting in the federal capital, PTI leaders reviewed recent developments surrounding the former ruling party and the reported ban on meetings with Imran, Dawn said.

Advertisement

Lawmakers from both houses of parliament attended, including party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Barrister Ali Zafar, Ali Muhammad Khan and MNA Shahid Kattak, along with Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, the PTI nominee for the National Assembly opposition leader position.

Advertisement

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar told Dawn that participants discussed the current situation and recent restrictions, including what he described as an unannounced prohibition on meeting Imran.

He stated that attendees rejected the claim that Imran was a security threat.

Advertisement

"Khan Sahab is essential for Pakistan's stability, democracy, and future. His continued exclusion only weakens the political system and deepens national uncertainty," he said, adding that opposition lawmakers remain united.

According to Dawn, Ali Zafar said the parliamentary party intends to use constitutional, legal and parliamentary platforms to press for Imran's release.

"We will use every constitutional, legal and parliamentary forum to secure the release of our leader. The entire parliamentary party stands firmly behind Imran Khan," he said.

He told Dawn that members demanded unrestricted access to meet the party founder in custody, claiming that preventing elected representatives from seeing their leader was "unconstitutional, undemocratic and unacceptable."

Zafar also raised concerns over conditions faced by Bushra Bibi.

"The solitary confinement and isolation of Bushra Bibi is a grave injustice. Subjecting a woman who has no political role to mental torture violates fundamental human rights and goes against our cultural and moral values. Such treatment is unprecedented and deeply disturbing," he said.

Ali Zafar added that the PTI parliamentary party would remain central to the movement, Dawn noted.

"The party will continue leading the democratic and constitutional struggle for justice, political freedom, and the restoration of the people's mandate," he said.

Political strains have intensified following the press briefing by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, who alleged that Imran was promoting a narrative against the armed forces, Dawn reported.

The press conference also included remarks against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, prompting PTI demands for an apology.

Separately, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said talks would not take place with the PTI, adding that any potential discussions would be held in parliament and without Imran Khan.

Last week, Barrister Gohar signalled openness to dialogue, saying there was a need to ease tensions to overcome the current political stalemate. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)