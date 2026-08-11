"Public discontent was answered with bullets": MEA calls for Pakistan to be held accountable over PoJK rights violations

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): India on Tuesday called on the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for the "gross violation of human rights" in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and slammed the neighbouring country for violence against protesters in the region. It added that over 90 people have been killed in the region over the past several months in the violent crackdown by Pakistani security forces on protesters.

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During a bi-weekly media briefing, responding to a question on the situation in Balochistan and Pakistan's atrocities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India closely follows developments around the world, while highlighting the human rights situation in PoJK and other parts of Pakistan.

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Asked about reports that Americans of Kashmiri descent had written to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres seeking intervention to end the violence in PoJK, Jaiswal backed the call for greater international attention to the situation.

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He said, "I couldn't agree with you more. You know, in the last several months we have seen that during the elections and before that also large-scale protests were held in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Public discontent was answered with bullets and blackouts and repression and oppression, and many people have been killed; in fact, more than 90 people have been killed, and many more have been injured."

Jaiswal said the situation in PoJK has once again highlighted Pakistan's shortcomings in guaranteeing human rights to its people.

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He said, "There are two things. Many incidents keep happening around the world, and we keep a very keen and close eye on all these developments. At the same time, I also want to tell you that the violation of human rights, one aspect of which we just saw in Pakistan, in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the way human rights were violated there in recent months and how people were killed, once again highlights that when it comes to human rights and guaranteeing those rights to people, Pakistan has a lot to do."

He said the international community should take note of the situation and hold Pakistan accountable for the deaths reported during recent violence.

"We believe that the international community should hold Pakistan accountable for the deaths of so many people in the recent violence. That's why I said that the international community needs to be concerned about the violation of human rights taking place there and at the same time, Pakistan needs to be held accountable," he said.

Jaiswal further called on the international community to act over what he termed Pakistan's "misdeeds", "abuses" and "flagrant violation or gross violation of human rights".

"We continue to follow developments across the world. At the same time, I would like to highlight that we have seen the kind of human rights violations that have been committed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and other parts of that country. We call upon the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds, for its abuses and for flagrant violation or gross violation of human rights, including of all its people," he added.

The MEA spokesperson said the developments had attracted international attention and reiterated India's call for Pakistan to be held responsible.

He added, "This has made news across the world. There have been mass violations, grave violations of human rights, and I think it is time that the international community take note of what's happening there and hold that country responsible for its atrocities."

Jaiswal's remarks came on August 11, the very day observed by Baloch nationalist groups as Balochistan Independence Day, with celebrations and demonstrations reported from Balochistan and other parts of the world.

Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch urged the international community to recognise the "independence" of Balochistan and slammed Pakistan for its ongoing repression at the hands of the Pakistani establishment.

In a post on X on Tuesday, he said, "The six crore people of Balochistan celebrate their national independence day every year on the 11th of August. Today we have reached a stage where we do not merely celebrate our independence, but demand from the world that the independence of Balochistan be recognised legally, politically, diplomatically and morally. Heartfelt congratulations and good wishes to the Baloch, Pashtun, Hindu, Sikh, Christian and brothers and sisters of all religions living in Balochistan on this sacred occasion of independence."

Residents of PoJK have been facing continued action by Pakistani security forces, with several people reportedly killed or injured during firing on protesters in recent months. They also alleged that the ongoing elections in the region have witnessed low public participation and irregularities.

The 2026 Legislative Assembly elections in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) were conducted in three phases. The first two phases of elections to 34 of the 45 seats were held on July 27 and August 2. Polling in the Mirpur Division was held in July 27, the Muzaffarabad Division and 12 refugee constituencies on August 2, and the Poonch Division was scheduled on August 10.

The election process was marred by protests, clashes and allegations of excessive use of force, with reports of deaths and injuries during confrontations between protesters and security forces, particularly in Rawalakot and other parts of the region. Amnesty International called for an independent investigation into reports of lethal force against protesters, while the final phase was disrupted by security concerns, with voting postponed in seven of 11 Poonch constituencies amid continuing unrest, road closures and an internet blackout.

Civil society group Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has been banned in Pakistan, has been staging protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK) since June over the contentious 12 refugee seats. It has alleged that Pakistan's establishment manipulates these seats to install a prime minister of its choice to lead the so-called PoK government.

People in PoJK are demanding an end to Pakistan's control over the territory and are urging the international community to play a greater role in restoring peace, ensuring accountability and safeguarding the lives and rights of the local population.

Meanwhile, a social media influencer from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), identified as Aqeel, has claimed that the ongoing agitation in the region will continue and that the JKJAAC is expected to make a "strong announcement" on August 13.

Speaking from Tee Chowk, in Rawalakot, Aqeel said the Action Committee had launched a new "Alamia" a day earlier, during which several issues were discussed.

He further said the Action Committee would make its next announcement on August 13, describing it as a "strong announcement" that people were waiting for. (ANI)

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