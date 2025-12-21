DT
PT
Home / World / Pune LitFest 2025: Jaishankar draws parallels between coalition politics, multipolar world

ANI
Updated At : 05:45 AM Dec 21, 2025 IST
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday drew parallels between coalition politics and a multipolar world at Pune LitFest 2025 and stressed that national interests guide India's decisions as it navigates complex global coalitions and partnerships.

Jaishankar said, "The world today is like an era of coalition politics. No one has a majority. No coalition has a majority. So what happens is that constantly combinations are formed, deals are struck, somebody is up, somebody is down, and some issue comes up. A multipolar world is like having many parties...Sometimes you are with one, and for some other issue, you are with another. But all the while, I have one principle: helping my country. So whatever helps my country, that is my choice."

At the festival, Jaishankar engaged with young audiences, discussing writing, diplomacy, and politics. He also visited the mobile consular van and book stalls, expressing delight at the youth's enthusiasm for reading.

In a post on X, he said, "Was great to be among young Punekars at the Pune LitFest 2025 today. Spoke about writing as a medium of self-expression, diplomacy and politics. And reflected on making decisions and choices. Delighted to see the enthusiasm among the young for reading. Also visited the mobile consular van and various book stalls at the venue."

