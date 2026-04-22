icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Punjab-Finland partnership: CM Bhagwant Mann meets Indian Ambassador to drive global growth

Punjab-Finland partnership: CM Bhagwant Mann meets Indian Ambassador to drive global growth

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:10 PM Apr 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Helsinki [Finland], April 22 (ANI): In a major step toward positioning Punjab as a global hub for industry and innovation, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann held a high-level meeting with the Indian Ambassador to Finland, Hemant H Kotalwar.

Advertisement

The meeting, held on Tuesday during the Chief Minister's visit to Helsinki, focused on forging strategic "tie-ups" that aim to bring Finnish excellence in technology and governance to the heart of Punjab.

Advertisement

The discussions centred on creating a future-ready ecosystem for Punjab's youth by leveraging Finland's world-renowned expertise.

Advertisement

Key focus areas included exploring bilateral trade in electronics, engineering, and sustainable forest products, adapting the "Finnish Model" for regenerative farming and green energy to modernise Punjab's agricultural backbone and building on the existing program that has already seen over 200 Punjabi teachers trained at the University of Turku.

They discussed expanding school-to-school partnerships and teacher exchange programs. During his visit, CM Mann also engaged with the Punjabi diaspora in Finland, describing them as "vital stakeholders" in the state's socio-economic transformation. He urged them to act as catalysts for growth by bringing global best practices back to their roots.

Advertisement

"We are continuously striving to explore new opportunities at the global level for the all-round development of Punjab and a golden future for our youth," said Bhagwant Singh Mann, CM Punjab.

The partnership is not new but is reaching a "strategic crescendo" in 2026. Under the Sikhya Kranti 2.0 initiative, Punjab has significantly increased its education budget to ₹19,279 crore, with a specific focus on global training.

More than 216 educators have already completed training programs in Finland and Singapore under the initiative, officials said. The state is prioritising exposure to global best practices as it pivots curriculum and capacity toward future industries. Key focus areas include Artificial Intelligence, 6G, clean energy, and the circular economy.

The budget marks a strategic shift from traditional allocations to skill-building tied to next-gen sectors, aiming to make Punjab's education system globally competitive.

The meeting concludes a series of high-profile international engagements for the Punjab government, signalling a shift toward a technology-driven, globally integrated economy designed to stem the brain drain and create high-value opportunities locally.

The efforts of the Bhagwant Mann government indicated that such engagements are aimed at positioning Punjab as a competitive destination for investment, innovation and global academic collaboration. The state leadership has been focusing on strengthening international linkages to boost employment opportunities, especially for young professionals and students. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts