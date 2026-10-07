Punjab-origin police officer among four honoured for courageous action in Canada

A Canadian police officer of Punjabi origin and three of his colleagues have been honoured for their courageous and decisive actions in stopping an armed attacker who had taken two women hostage at a convenience store and stabbed one of them.

According to details shared by the Vancouver Police Department, the incident took place nearly two years ago. The officers were honoured following a detailed investigation of the crime scene and statements from the victims.

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On the morning of December 4, 2024, Constables Opinder Kooner, Riley Nelmes, Brian Rogger and Michael Wu responded to a 911 call reporting that a man had entered a downtown restaurant and stolen liquor and knives.

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When the officers arrived moments later, the suspect had entered a convenience store across the street, where he stabbed a female employee in the head, back and hand. The injured woman was trapped inside the store with her attacker, along with another female employee.

The officers entered the store and attempted to de-escalate the situation. When their efforts failed, one of the constables used a conducted energy weapon, but it had no effect.

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As the suspect began approaching the two women and lunging at them with a knife, another constable discharged his firearm, stopping the threat.

The officers immediately provided first aid to the injured women until medical help arrived. The suspect later succumbed to his injuries.

For their courageous and decisive actions in stopping an active deadly threat and saving the two women from further harm, the four officers were awarded the Chief Constable’s Citation.

The awardees are Constables Opinder Kooner, Riley Nelmes, Brian Rogger and Michael Wu.