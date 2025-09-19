DT
Home / World / "Purpose is to address challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region": MEA Joint Secretary A Ajay Kumar

"Purpose is to address challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region": MEA Joint Secretary A Ajay Kumar

ANI
Updated At : 01:50 PM Sep 19, 2025 IST
Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 19 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in partnership with the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industries, organised the third episode of the Indo-Pacific Economic Conclave in Kolkata to discuss maritime partnerships, regional challenges, and the impact of global trade dynamics.

Explaining the objective of the conclave, Ajay Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, said, "Yesterday and today, we have assembled a number of experts and diplomats from different countries in the Indo-Pacific, as well as experts from the Indian side and the business community. The purpose is to look into a lot of challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region."

He highlighted the key issues on the agenda. "The challenges include economic growth, sustainability, transition towards cleaner energy, trade constraints, and a gamut of issues. The purpose is to think over those issues and come up with some practical, pragmatic suggestions which our policymakers and government can look into. So this was the purpose for which we have assembled here."

Kumar stressed that the inputs gathered over two days would not go to waste but would be compiled for policymakers. "Over yesterday and today, there have been a lot of valuable inputs, very important, very thoughtful deliberations. We will prepare a document taking out all those deliberations and outcomes, which will be available to all of you, the public, the government, and policymakers. This is the purpose."

He also linked the discussions to India's broader Indo-Pacific vision. "There are a number of initiatives already announced at the highest level. You are all aware of the Prime Minister's vision for Indo-Pacific countries, Sagar, Mahasagar, and IPOI, and all these initiatives are evolving. This is not being done unilaterally. We are partnering with other countries, and it's an evolving process. As and when time comes, it will be informed to you at the appropriate level."

Pointing to global trade and shipping movement, Kumar underlined the challenges emerging in the maritime sector. "That is a new, emerging scenario. And certainly, as you asked, it will affect economic growth and trade. But our government is working on it, and we are talking to different countries and holding talks with them at different levels. At the appropriate time, it will come to you. So I won't be able to say anything about that." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

