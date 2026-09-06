Purpose of Hindu Rashtra is to give truth to world that diversity is natural, unity is truth: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in London 

London [UK], September 6 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the concept “Hindu” encompasses diverse schools of thought and it encompasses diversity.

Speaking at an immersive dialogue in London, Bhagwat said the purpose of Hindu Rashtra is to give the truth to the world that diversity is a natural, unity is truth.

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He said different paths of worship lead to the same goal and there is no need of conversion.

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"When we say Hindu, it is not a religion, it is not a worship. There may be Hindu religions... From Bharat Varsha, every kind of thought came out. From atheists to polytheists. But they all say, we have our say, but you have your say, you are also right. I tread my path; I will reach the same goal. You also come through your path, and you will reach the same goal. We need not convert each other,” he said.

Bhagwat said that concept of Rashtra is different from a nation state. He said in a nation state people come together on the basis of language, model of governance or similar purpose and for staying together there are rules which the state enforces. He said the Rashtra also has a ruler, state is there but that is not the main component, it comes later. "First, there is a purpose. What is the purpose of Hindu Rashtra? to give this truth to the world that diversity is a natural, unity is truth, this benefits the world," he said.

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The community leaders’ reception and civilisational dialogue under the theme “Celebration of Oneness” is being held in London on September 6 as part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) centenary celebrations and its wider overseas outreach programme.

The event was initiated by the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh UK (HSS UK), a Hindu social and cultural organisation established in Britain in 1966, with support from Integral. Several community organisations and associations from across the United Kingdom are participating in the celebration.

The programme is part of RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat’s three-city centenary outreach, which has taken him from New York to Toronto and now London. Bhagwat arrived in London on September 2 for the final leg of his visit to the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The London engagement seeks to share the RSS’s experience of selfless service and social harmony, along with its civilisational vision of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, or “the world is one family”.

Founded in 1925 on Hindu civilisational and cultural roots in India, the RSS is marking its centenary this year with an expanding programme of overseas engagements. As part of the centenary celebrations, the organisation has identified five priorities aimed at benefiting wider society: social harmony, strengthening family values, environmental responsibility, self-reliance and civic responsibility.

During its centenary year, the RSS has sought to expand its civilisational dialogue with communities and institutions around the world. A major phase of this outreach was undertaken in April 2026, when RSS General Secretary (Sarkaryavah) Dattatreya Hosabale visited the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany.

Bhagwat continued the outreach in New York on August 29, where, at the invitation of American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD), he addressed a multi-faith leaders’ meeting attended by 175 participants representing different denominations and religions.

The London programme has been led and coordinated by Integral, a UK-based organisation that brings together leaders and communities to strengthen dialogue, collaboration and long-term relationships within the UK and between the UK and India. More than 115 UK-based socio-cultural organisations have joined Integral in welcoming Bhagwat to Britain and supporting the wider programme during his visit. (ANI)

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