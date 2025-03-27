DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Putin, Al Nahyan discuss strategic partnership between Russia and UAE

Putin, Al Nahyan discuss strategic partnership between Russia and UAE

Both leaders spoke in favour of further implementation of mutually beneficial trade, economic and humanitarian projects.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:41 PM Mar 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Moscow [Russia], March 27 (ANI): The Presidents of the Russian Federation and the United Arab Emirates (the UAE), Vladimir Putin and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held telephonic talks on Thuesday, stated the official website of the Russian President, TV BRICS reported.

"Vladimir Putin and Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan gave a positive assessment of the achieved level of Russian-Emirati relations of strategic partnership," stated in the message, as per TV BRICS.

Both leaders spoke in favour of further implementation of mutually beneficial trade, economic and humanitarian projects.

Advertisement

Earlier, at the first session of the ministerial Russian-Emirati financial dialogue, the UAE and Russia abandoned double taxation. The agreement will come into force on January 1, 2026, as per TV BRICS. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper