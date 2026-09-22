Putin-backed party sweeps election, wins over 350 seats

The pro-Putin ruling United Russia party won a record number of seats in the national Parliament, according to near-complete official election results on Monday, while the anti-war Yabloko party appeared to have won a tiny foothold in one regional Parliament.

President Vladimir Putin had cast the three-day election to the State Duma — the first since Russia launched its full-scale war in Ukraine in February 2022 — as a test of support for the war. Elections for some regional parliaments and governors were held at the same time.

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In a tightly controlled political system, which critics say does not tolerate genuine dissent, under which many of Yabloko's candidates were barred, few surprises were expected.

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But political analysts said it was important to the authorities that the process itself was seen to be relatively smooth. Officials from Putin down had cast the vote as a way of showing enemies that Russia was united.