DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Putin-backed United Russia party wins record 355 seats in State Duma elections

Putin-backed United Russia party wins record 355 seats in State Duma elections

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:42 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Moscow [Russia], September 21 (ANI): Russia's ruling United Russia party has secured a dominant position, claiming a record 355 seats in the 450-seat State Duma following a three-day national election, according to preliminary results reported by Euronews.

The electoral contest marks the first parliamentary vote conducted since Moscow launched its full-scale military campaign in Ukraine in 2022.

Advertisement

With nearly all ballots processed and an absence of opposition parties critical of President Vladimir Putin on the ballot, the ruling formation has achieved a supermajority that surpasses its previous 2016 milestone of 343 seats.

Advertisement

Electoral chief Ella Pamfilova announced that voter turnout exceeded 59 per cent, expressing gratitude to citizens for participating despite facing what she termed "psychological pressure" directed at the nation, as reported by Euronews.

In the distribution of other parliamentary positions, the Communist Party secured second place with 40 seats, while the nationalist LDPR claimed 25 seats and the New People party secured 20 seats.

Advertisement

United Russia has maintained political dominance since the early 2000s under President Putin, who has held power since New Year's Eve in 1999.

Pamfilova confirmed that over 95 per cent of votes have been tallied, with official final results anticipated later in the week, as detailed by Euronews.

Concurrently, the final day of voting on Sunday witnessed large-scale Ukrainian drone strikes targeting Moscow and the surrounding region, resulting in two fatalities and igniting an oil refinery fire, according to official reports highlighted by Euronews.

In retaliation, the Russian Defence Ministry vowed to intensify high-accuracy strikes against military targets in Kyiv, accusing Ukraine of seeking to "disrupt the democratic will of Russian citizens."

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that the assault constituted the largest drone attack on the capital since the war began, involving approximately 1,600 drones, with 450 directed specifically at Moscow.

Visual footage captured significant structural damage to a multi-storey apartment building on the capital's periphery, alongside heavy black smoke rising from an oil refinery facility.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commended the operations, stating that "our long-range responses had a very significant impact in the Moscow region last night."

Amid escalating mutual bombardments, Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, who has recently urged Kyiv to halt strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, with both leaders scheduled to meet in New York shortly, according to Euronews.

Throughout the war, Ukraine has utilised drone strikes against Russian infrastructure in response to sustained Russian aerial bombing campaigns targeting Ukrainian towns and cities.

During the final phase of voting, Pamfilova reported a sustained series of cyberattacks directed against election administration systems, noting that over 1,000 waves of DDoS attacks had targeted critical electoral infrastructure, as noted by Euronews.

While declining to name specific perpetrators, Pamfilova indicated that the operations were executed by "highly professional, well-coordinated groups using artificial intelligence tools."

Furthermore, officials warned that saboteurs had severed communication lines in Russia's Far East over the weekend in an apparent sabotage attempt to disrupt the electoral process. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts