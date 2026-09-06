Putin calls off strikes on Kyiv for 72 hours starting Sept 5 as US Envoys arrive in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], September 6 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday (local time) ordered a three-day suspension of strikes on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, starting at midnight on September 5 as US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow for consultations on efforts to advance a peace settlement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, TASS reported, citing Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov told TASS that the decision to suspend strikes was linked to the US delegation's consultations in Kyiv as Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Moscow earlier in the day and are expected to meet the Russian President.

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"Such information did come from Ukraine. Russian President Putin, the supreme commander-in-chief, has ordered a three-day suspension of strikes on Kyiv starting at midnight today. This has to do with the Americans’ consultations that are being prepared and will be held in Kyiv," Peskov told TASS in response to reports that the Ukrainian army would observe a ceasefire from midnight on September 5 through September 8 and if Moscow would do the same.

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After Moscow, Witkoff and Kushner will travel to Kyiv.

According to TASS, Putin earlier told reporters that Witkoff and Kushner were "always welcome" in Russia and that Moscow was pleased to work with them.

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Trump also confirmed on Friday that the two would travel to Moscow and Kyiv as part of Washington's diplomatic efforts to advance a peace proposal aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said he had sent Witkoff and Kushner to determine whether progress could be made towards a settlement between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"So I sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the two great negotiators. They've done a great job. And we sent them over to see whether or not we can get something done, and there may be a good chance that we'll do it," Trump said.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, said Kyiv was ready to observe a temporary ceasefire in airstrikes as the US delegation conducts its consultations.

"I have just spoken with the U.S. President's envoys. They have already begun working with the Russian side today. From the moment of this conversation, we are ready to observe a ceasefire in airstrikes against the cities involved in the negotiation process," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

He said Ukraine was prepared to refrain from strikes on Moscow through Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and expected Russia to take reciprocal action regarding Kyiv.

"From now through the end of Saturday, as well as on Sunday and Monday, Ukraine is ready to refrain from strikes on Moscow, and we expect the Russians to do the same regarding Kyiv," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also said the plan for the following day's diplomatic engagements in Kyiv involving the US team had been approved.

"We are waiting for Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and are ready for a substantive conversation," he said.

The planned meetings come as Washington seeks to push Russia and Ukraine towards negotiations, with Trump repeatedly presenting an end to the conflict as a major foreign policy priority. (ANI)

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