Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], August 31 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "personal attention" and leadership in strengthening India-Russia ties. As the two nations approach the 80th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, Putin credited their strong personal rapport for further deepening the "special and privileged strategic partnership" between the two countries.

Advertisement

Greeting PM Modi during the bilateral meeting in Bishkek on Monday on the sidelines of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, President Putin said "I am very pleased to meet with you again."

Advertisement

"Our meeting is taking place ahead of a SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) summit. This organisation is working to extend and strengthen contacts between the countries of the global South and East, to promote the region's socio-economic and cultural development and to facilitate the formation of a fair and multipolar world," Putin said as per the translation by Russian state media TASS.

Advertisement

"I would like to note with satisfaction that the Russian-Indian relations continue to get strengthened on the principles of the special and privileged partnership," Putin said

"Distinguished Prime Minister, of course, this is aided by your special attention to the Russian-Indian relations and the business and kind relations, friendly relations that have been established between us. And I am very grateful to you for that," the Russian leader said.

Advertisement

The Russian leader underscored the role of the SCO in deepening contacts across the Global East and South to facilitate regional socio-economic development and shape a "just multipolar world order."

Referring to strategic preparations for upcoming diplomatic milestones, Russian President Putin recalled the recent visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Moscow and affirmed that Russia is doing "serious preparations" for the upcoming BRICS summit scheduled to be hosted in New Delhi in September.

"Recently your Foreign Minister, Mr Jaishankar, visited Moscow and conveyed your message. I fully share everything that is said there. Next year we are celebrating the 80th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. And of course, we are doing serious preparations for the upcoming BRICS summit in New Delhi in September," Putin stated.

The Russian leader also pointed to the successful outcomes of the Intergovernmental Commission session held in Moscow a week prior, before detailing significant progress in bilateral humanitarian and educational exchanges. Jaishankar conducted a two-day official visit to Russia from August 23 to 24 at the invitation of First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.

Putin highlighted a steady growth in trade turnover between the two nations, alongside expanding humanitarian, cultural, and educational ties.

Putin further underscored that trade turnover between India and Russia grew by 2.6% in the first half of 2026 following a positive trajectory last year.

"Our trade and economic cooperation is demonstrated, generally positive momentum. Last year we saw a little increase, but in the first half year of 2026, our trade turnover grew by 2.6%," he noted.

"I'd like to note that India is among the top countries in terms of its students in Russia. In the recent years, this figure has grown by seven times and it amounts to 40,000 students now," Putin added.

He added that mutual tourist flows have seen a 16% growth, while cultural festivals between both nations continue regularly, with India scheduled to host the next round of festivals in 2027.

Reaffirming the close strategic alignment between New Delhi and Moscow on international forums, Putin emphasised, "We closely coordinate our efforts at the United Nations, at BRICS, the G20, and the SCO. And today we have a good chance to compare our notes and to outline future cooperation when it comes to the development of the Russian-Indian relations."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful message of peace, asserting that the world must transition from an era of "endless wars" to the "end of war." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)