Putin departs for Russia after state visit, EAM sees him off

Putin departs for Russia after state visit, EAM sees him off

ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Dec 05, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday departed for Russia from Palam Technical Airport after concluding his India visit.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saw him off at the airport.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the Indian side had underlined the imperative to reform the UN Security Council to reflect contemporary realities and our collaboration in forums where both India and Russia are members.

During the Special briefing by MEA on the state visit of the President of Russia to India, Misri said, "We underlined the imperative to reform the UN Security Council to reflect contemporary realities and our collaboration in forums where both India and Russia are members, such as the G20, BRICS and SCO remains forward-looking."

Misri also said that Putin briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the current situation with Ukraine, where PM Modi reiterated India's stance of peace.

He said, "President Putin also briefed Prime Minister at considerable length concerning recent developments on the conflict in Ukraine, including on the talks that are currently underway between Russian representatives and US authorities. Prime Minister reiterated India's long-standing position on this conflict, emphasizing India's interest in seeing the earliest possible cessation of hostilities and a sustainable resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. India stands ready to provide any assistance required in this effort and to play an appropriate role in this effort."

Misri said that the leaders reiterated their resolve to fight jointly against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

He said, "The two leaders also discussed the situation in other regional hotspots around the world. On terrorism, the two leaders reiterated their resolve to fight jointly against all forms and manifestations of terrorism. The Prime Minister reiterated India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, and President Putin reiterated Russia's support for India in this effort."

Misri added that Russia continues to support India's Make in India initiative in the defence domain.

"India-Russia defence and military technical cooperation remains robust. Russia also continues to support India's Make in India initiative in this domain, including through joint production and technology transfer. This is also an area that was discussed between the two leaders," he said.

PM Modi also appreciated the opening of two new Indian consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg.

"The Prime Minister appreciated President Putin's support in expediting the opening of two new Indian consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg. These consulates will further deepen our regional outreach in Russia and enhance trade academic exchange other kinds of collaboration, including culture and people-to-people ties. On global and multilateral issues, both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to the reform of global governance. We underlined the imperative to reform the UN Security Council to reflect contemporary realities and our collaboration in forums where both India and Russia are members, such as the G20, BRICS and SCO remains forward-looking," he said.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Putin paid a State visit to India on December 4-5 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

