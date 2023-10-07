Putin for bigger India role in international decisions

Moscow, October 6

India, Brazil and South Africa should be represented at the UN Security Council and their weight in making key international decisions should increase, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Addressing the plenary meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi on Thursday, Putin also noted that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi India was becoming more powerful year after year.

“Such countries that acquire significant weight in international affairs simply by virtue of their potential and also have the possibility and influence of the settlement of key international issues should be represented in the UN Security Council,” Putin was quoted as saying by Russia's state-run Tass news agency.

