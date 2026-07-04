Putin hails capture of key city Konstantinovka as Zelenskyy condemns deadly Russian strikes across Ukraine

Moscow [Russia], July 4 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (local time) described the military capture of Konstantinovka city as a "key" that opens a direct path to the rest of the Donetsk region after the nation's forces claimed successful capture of the heavily fortified Ukrainian stronghold in the Donbas region.

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According to reports from Russia Today, the city, which served as a crucial pillar of the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk-Konstantinovka defensive agglomeration, had been transformed into a "fortress" over the decade following the 2014 Maidan events.

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Following the city's fall, President Putin visited an auxiliary command post on Friday to receive a tactical briefing from Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and senior commanders.

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During the session, the President framed the seizure of the city as a critical development in the ongoing conflict.

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"The capture of Konstantinovka is only the first, but very important stage in destroying Kyiv's remaining positions in the region," Putin declared.

Moscow's defence officials claimed that their forces breached multiple lines of concrete-reinforced defences, industrial sites, and urban districts, effectively dismantling the garrison's positions after weeks of intense, multi-directional assaults, RT reported.

The Russian President characterised the event as having "great strategic significance," noting that the city functions as a vital transportation and industrial hub, RT reported.

According to RT, during the briefing, Putin underscored his commitment to military operations, asserting that Moscow would act "rhythmically and rationally" to fulfil combat objectives while prioritising the preservation of his soldiers' lives. He further accused Kyiv and its Western backers of seeking the "continuation of the war... to the last Ukrainian."

While the Ukrainian officials have not issued a formal confirmation regarding the loss of the city, as of Saturday (local time), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed strong condemnation of the massive Russian bomb strikes on the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy, which hit an apartment building, stating that four people have died, including a child in the attack.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the bereaved families, noting that the efforts to rescue people feared to be trapped under the rubble of the building are underway.

"Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the Russian airstrike are ongoing in Sumy. The Russians used guided aerial bombs against ordinary people in the city center. There may still be people trapped under the rubble of an apartment building. Tragically, as of now, four people have been confirmed killed, including a child. My condolences to their families and loved ones," he wrote.

Moreover, Zelenskyy stated that Russia also carried out a drone attack in Zaporizhzhia, which killed two people. He further condemned the strikes carried out in Kharkiv, Dnipro and Donetsk.

"Another 27 people were injured, including six children. Many sustained severe injuries. Throughout the day, Russia also struck Zaporizhzhia, where a drone attack killed two people and injured six others, including a child. Kharkiv was targeted by an enemy FPV drone, leaving people injured there as well. Communities across the Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Donetsk regions also came under attack," he wrote.

Noting the damage caused by the strikes, Zelenskyy urged his partners, specifically the US, the G7 and G20 countries and Europe, to pressure Russia to ensure cessation of the hostilities and reiterated his call for further air defence capabilities.

"It is essential that our partners pressure Russia so that this terror comes to an end. Those Russia will listen to are, without a doubt, the United States, other G7 and G20 countries, and Europe. We must remember that Europe has tools it can use to pressure this aggressor - above all, pressure its energy sector, its oil fleet, and its financial system. Those tools must be used. We must also take further steps to strengthen our defense, first and foremost our air defense. I am grateful to every leader who remains active and does not waste a single day," he wrote. (ANI)

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