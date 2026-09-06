Putin halts Kyiv strikes for three days, holds talks with US envoys

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday agreed to pause strikes on each other’s capitals while US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner hold talks to try to revive a stalled push to end Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Putin met Witkoff and Kushner at the Kremlin on Saturday. Russia had ordered a three-day halt to strikes on Kyiv, beginning at midnight, as American negotiators prepared to hold meetings in the Ukrainian capital, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

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Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Putin, the country’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief, had ordered that no strikes be carried out against Kyiv during the three-day period.

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Zelenskyy said Ukraine was prepared to halt strikes on Moscow until Monday.

The temporary pause was linked to the planned meetings involving US negotiators in Kyiv, Peskov said, suggesting Moscow was seeking to avoid military action in the Ukrainian capital while the talks were underway.

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The announcement comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts to find a pathway towards ending the Russia-Ukraine war, with Washington continuing to engage both sides. The Kremlin did not indicate whether the order covered Russian strikes elsewhere in Ukraine, meaning the measure appears limited to attacks on Kyiv.

The three-day window is due to begin at midnight on Saturday and comes at a sensitive moment for efforts to revive negotiations aimed at bringing an end to the conflict.