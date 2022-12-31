Putin, Jinping vow closer ties amid geopolitical tensions

Kyiv, December 30

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping vowed on Friday to deepen their bilateral cooperation against the backdrop of Moscow’s 10-month war in Ukraine, which weathered another night of drone and rocket attacks following a massive missile bombardment.

Putin and Xi made no direct mention of Ukraine in their opening remarks via video conference, which were broadcast publicly, before going into private talks.

But they hailed strengthening ties between Moscow and Beijing amid what they called “geopolitical tensions” and a “difficult international situation,” with Putin expressing his wish to extend military collaboration.

“In the face of increasing geopolitical tensions, the significance of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership is growing as a stabilising factor,” said Putin.

The Russian leader said he expected Xi to visit Moscow in the spring. Such a trip “will demonstrate to the whole world the strength of the Russian-Chinese ties on key issues, will become the main political event of the year in bilateral relations,” he said.

Putin said the Kremlin aimed to “strengthen the cooperation between the armed forces of Russia and China.” Xi, in turn, said that “in the face of a difficult and far from straightforward international situation,” Beijing was ready “to increase strategic cooperation with Russia, provide each other with development opportunities, be global partners for the benefit of the peoples of our countries and in the interests of stability around the world”.

Ties between Moscow and Beijing have grown stronger since Putin sent his troops into Ukraine. Last week, Moscow and Beijing held joint naval drills in the East China Sea. — AP