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Home / World / Putin meets Araghchi, says will make best efforts to bring peace to West Asia

Putin meets Araghchi, says will make best efforts to bring peace to West Asia

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:38 AM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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Russian President Vladimir Putin with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Saint Petersburg. PTI
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Russia on Monday for high-level consultations with President Vladimir Putin, even as Tehran floated a phased diplomatic proposal to the US aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and easing tensions in West Asia.

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Putin, who hailed the Iranian people for fighting bravely for their sovereignty, said Moscow was ready to do its best to help bring peace to West Asia as soon as possible. “We really hope that, based on the courage and desire for independence, the Iranian people, under the guidance of the new leader, will weather this difficult period of trials and peace will come,” he said.

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Araghchi said relations between Moscow and Tehran represented “strategic partnership at the highest level” and would continue to develop “regardless of circumstances”.

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Parallel to these diplomatic moves, Iran has proposed a calibrated framework to the US that prioritises immediate de-escalation while postponing discussions on its nuclear programme, according to media reports.

The proposal focuses first on restoring maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Under the reported plan, Tehran has outlined a three-stage process. The opening phase calls for an end to US-Israeli military actions and seeks guarantees against renewed hostilities targeting Iran and its regional allies, including Lebanon. Iranian officials have indicated that no additional issues would be addressed at this stage.

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