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Home / World / Putin parries question about his plans to stay in office till 2036

Putin parries question about his plans to stay in office till 2036

Putin, who was re-elected President for a six-year term in 2024, said the Russian constitution permits him to contest again in the next election scheduled for 2030

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PTI
St. Petersburg, Updated At : 04:46 PM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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Russian President Vladimir Putin. Reuters file photo
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Russian President Vladimir Putin parried a question about his plans to stay in office till 2036, saying it was too early to talk about it and "only God knew" if he would be healthy until the end of his presidential term.

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Putin, the 73-year-old leader who has been in power since 1999, made the remarks on Thursday during an interaction with heads of leading global news agencies, including PTI.

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"I don't think about the next polls. Only God knows whether I'll have enough health. Whether I, you and all who gathered here will have the health to live until tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, or even more so to solve some of the tasks that we're faced with and to achieve the goals that we're setting," Putin said when asked if he would serve until 2036.

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Putin, who was re-elected President for a six-year term in 2024, said the Russian constitution permits him to contest again in the next election scheduled for 2030.

"According to the Constitution, I may get re-elected until 2036. But it is too early, too premature to talk about that. I'm perfectly honest. I am not even thinking about that. I'm being perfectly honest with you," he added.

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Putin served as the Prime Minister of Russia from 1999 to 2000. He was elected President in 2000 for a four-year term and again in 2004. He served as Prime Minister from 2008 to 2012.

In 2008, the President's term of office was extended to six years. Putin was elected President in 2012 and has been serving since then.

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