Putin praises Chinese Prez for 'balanced' stand on Ukraine

Samarkand, September 15
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he understood that Xi Jinping had questions and concerns about the situation in Ukraine but praised China’s leader for what he said was a “balanced” stand on the conflict.
Russia’s war in Ukraine has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the global economy into uncharted waters with soaring prices for food and energy amid the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the Cold War. At their first face-to-face meeting since the war, Xi said he was very happy to meet his “old friend” again after Putin said crude attempts by the US to create a unipolar world would fail.
“We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis,” Putin told Xi.
Xi, who the Communist Party is due next month to bestow a historic third leadership term and thus cement his place as the country’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, did not mention Ukraine in his remarks.
China has refrained from condemning Russia’s operation against Ukraine or calling it an “invasion” in line with the Kremlin, which casts the war as “a special military operation”.
Still, Beijing is perturbed by the impact on the global economy and has been careful not to give material support to Russia that could trigger Western sanctions on China’s own economy. — Reuters
Back ‘one china’ policy
We value balanced position of our Chinese friends. We intend to firmly adhere to the principle of ‘One China’. We condemn provocations by the US and their satellites in the Taiwan Strait. Vladimir Putin, Russian President
Will work together
In the face of changes in the world, in our times and of history, China is willing to work with Russia to play a leading role in demonstrating the responsibility of major powers. Xi Jinping, Chinese President
Russia: Can supply gas to Pak as infra in place
- Russia can supply gas to Pak as infra was already in place, Putin said while meeting PM Shehbaz Sharif on the margins of SCO summit in Ujbekistan
- “The issue is about pipeline gas supplies from Russia to Pakistan, which is also possible. We have to solve the Afghan issue," the Russian President said
Putin’s limo ‘attacked’
Putin's limo was attacked in an “assassination bid" amid Moscow’s raging war against Ukraine. He was unharmed, a report said
Zelenskyy escapes unhurt
Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s car also collided with another vehicle after a battlefield visit on Thursday, but he escaped unhurt
