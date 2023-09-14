Putin praises 'Make in India' initiative

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 13

Hailing PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ intiative, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a case for self-reliance in the car segment in his country. In a televised interview shared on the website of the Russian President, Putin is heard urging Russians to drive home-made cars. “We should learn from many partners of ours, namely our partners in India. They are mostly focusing on production and use of the cars and vessels produced in India and PM Modi is doing the right thing by encouraging people to use the brand made in India,” he said.

He allayed fears of a 1990-like situation when dearth of Russia-made cars led to failure of the self-reliance project in the country. He said Russia had indigenously made vehicles available now and “we should make use of them.”

Besides, the UN General Assembly also praised Modi for the G20 Declaration that was issued under India’s presidency recently. The “solid” joint statement of partnership issued at the G20 leaders’ summit in New Delhi under the Indian Presidency of the grouping is a testament to the diplomatic skill and dexterity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team, said Dennis Francis, President of the 78th session of the UNGA.

PM Modi and his team were able to keep the G20 together in issuing a solid joint statement of partnership, which of course, is what we need, Francis said.

He said India plays an extraordinary role, often bringing countries together, particularly countries of the Global South, he said.

