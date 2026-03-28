Putin pushes for stronger tech cooperation with BRICS, urges businesses to join new committee

Moscow [Russia], March 28 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin has highlighted the importance of strengthening technological collaboration with BRICS nations. He made these remarks during the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, as per the Kremlin's official website, cited by TV BRICS.

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The event also marked the inaugural meeting of the National Committee for Business Cooperation within BRICS, a body formed through a presidential decree issued in February this year. The President encouraged representatives from the domestic business community to take an active role in the committee's activities.

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Putin stated that Russia would continue offering incentives to businesses investing in the modernisation of enterprises and production capabilities based on indigenous technological strengths. He noted that particular emphasis would be placed on advancing three major cross-sector technologies: artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and digital platforms. He added that there is potential for collaboration with foreign nations, especially those from rapidly developing regions such as the Asia-Pacific and Southern Eurasia, with BRICS serving as a primary platform for such cooperation.

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Referring to the newly established committee, Putin urged members of the RSPP and the broader Russian business sector to actively participate, jointly formulate proposals to strengthen economic cooperation within BRICS, and initiate modern projects with international partners across sectors, including science, innovation, industry, agriculture, infrastructure, and logistics, as quoted in the TV BRICS report.

During the committee's meeting, participants finalised its structure and operational procedures. In line with the presidential decree, Maksim Oreshkin, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office, was appointed Chairman of the National Committee. He also serves as the President's Special Representative for Trade and Economic Cooperation with BRICS countries and engagement with the New Development Bank.

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The committee comprises representatives from some of Russia's largest companies. Discussions also focused on advancing and promoting Russian initiatives, along with enhancing the country's role in the BRICS Business Council, according to TV BRICS. (ANI)

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