Putin says Moscow would regard any aggression against Belarus as attack on Russia

Moscow, July 21
President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused Poland of having territorial ambitions in the former Soviet Union, and said any aggression against Russia’s neighbour and close ally Belarus would be considered aggression against Russia.
Moscow would react to any aggression against Belarus “with all means at our disposal”, Putin told a meeting of his Security Council in televised remarks. Reuters
