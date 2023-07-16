Putin says Russia has 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster bombs and will use them if necessary

Reuters

July 16

President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has a "sufficient stockpile" of cluster bombs and that Moscow reserves the right to use them if such munitions are used against Russian forces in Ukraine.

"Of course, if they are used against us, we reserve the right to take reciprocal action," Putin said in a state TV interview, excerpts of which were published on Sunday.

Ukraine has received cluster bombs from the United States, munitions banned in more than 100 countries. Kyiv has pledged to only use them to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers.

