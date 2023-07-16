Putin says Russia has 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster bombs and will use them if necessary

July 16
President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has a "sufficient stockpile" of cluster bombs and that Moscow reserves the right to use them if such munitions are used against Russian forces in Ukraine.
"Of course, if they are used against us, we reserve the right to take reciprocal action," Putin said in a state TV interview, excerpts of which were published on Sunday.
Ukraine has received cluster bombs from the United States, munitions banned in more than 100 countries. Kyiv has pledged to only use them to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab rain fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots
Crops on hundreds of acres at Chandpura and Sidhani villages...
1,390 villages in 14 districts of Punjab still affected by floods
25,160 people have been evacuated to safer places
Punjab, Haryana work to restore water, electricity supply as floodwater recedes
Authorities still engaged in relief work and plugging breach...
Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents
45 houses have been damaged in Shamti, Kothon and Sonohol ar...
UP's OP Rajbhar returns to NDA as BJP expands in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar ahead of 2024 LS polls
The three states alone account for 168 Lok Sabha seats