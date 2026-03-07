DT
Putin speaks to Iranian President Pezeshkian; reaffirms Russia's stance of immediate cessation of hostilities

ANI
Updated At : 04:45 AM Mar 07, 2026 IST
Moscow [Russia], March 7 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, on Friday and conveyed his condolences on the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei. He reaffirmed Russia's stance of immediate cessation of hostilities and said that he was in constant contact with leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states.

The details of the telecon were shared by Russia's Foreign Ministry.

In a post on Telegram it noted, "During the telephone conversation with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian Vladimir Putin has once again expressed his heartfelt condolences on the assassination of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei along with his family members and the country's military and political leadership, as well as the numerous civilian casualties resulting from the United States and Israel's armed aggression against Iran."

"Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia's principled stance in favour of an immediate cessation of hostilities, the rejection of force as a method to solve any issues surrounding Iran or arising in the Middle East, and a swift return to the path of diplomatic resolution. In this regard, the President of Russia noted that he was in constant contact with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states", the post added.

As per the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Masoud Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for Russia's solidarity with the Iranian people, "as they defend their sovereignty and the independence of their country."

He also provided a detailed update on the developments during the latest active phase of the conflict.

The Foreign Ministry further noted that it was agreed that contact will be maintained with the Iranian side via various channels.

https://x.com/mfa_russia/status/2030033461860323658?s=20

The developments come amid tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory killed its Supreme Leader, Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In a coordinated operation known as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, US and Israeli forces carried out large-scale air and missile strikes across Iran, targeting key military sites, nuclear-related infrastructure, and leadership compounds.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries, targeting American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the region, with Israel also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

