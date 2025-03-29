Putin suggests replacing Ukraine govt to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested Ukraine be placed under a form of temporary administration to allow for new elections and the signature of key accords to reach a settlement in the war, Russian news agencies reported early on Friday.

The Kremlin leader has been accused by Ukraine and European leaders of trying to prolong ceasefire talks without any serious intent of stopping fighting.

Putin’s suggestion of a temporary administration appeared to address his long-held complaint that Ukraine’s authorities are not a legitimate negotiating partner as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stayed in power beyond the May 2024 end of his mandate.

“In principle, of course, a temporary administration could be introduced in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN, the United States, European countries and our partners,” Putin was quoted as saying in talks with seamen at the port.

A White House spokesperson, asked about Putin’s remarks on temporary administration, said governance in Ukraine was determined by its constitution and the people of the country. Trump has said he wants to broker a swift end to the war but a series of talks has yet to yield a significant change in hostilities.

Key developments

Washington’s latest offer concerning the minerals deal suggested it was demanding all of Ukraine’s natural resources income for years until US aid was paid back for.

Russia accused Ukraine of attacking its energy facilities despite a moratorium, saying a gas unit in the town of Sudzha had been destroyed and reserving the right to hit back against such attacks.