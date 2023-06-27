Putin to address soldiers, others who helped tackle mutiny: Kremlin

Moscow, June 27
President Vladimir Putin will on Tuesday address members of Russian military units, the National Guard, security forces and others who helped to uphold order during Saturday’s mutiny by mercenary fighters, the Kremlin said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told a regular news briefing that Putin would hold individual meetings with some military officers and would speak with the heads of Russian media on Tuesday evening. Reuters
