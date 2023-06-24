 Putin vows to crush 'armed mutiny' after Russian mercenary boss tries to oust top brass : The Tribune India

Putin vows to crush 'armed mutiny' after Russian mercenary boss tries to oust top brass

Wagner chief takes feud with top brass to new level; Prigozhin says army bombed his men, vows 'justice'

Putin vows to crush 'armed mutiny' after Russian mercenary boss tries to oust top brass

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an emergency televised address in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2023, in this still image taken from a video. PTI



Reuters

June 24

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to crush what he called an armed mutiny after rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday he had taken control of a southern city as part of an attempt to oust the military leadership.

The dramatic turn, with many details unclear, looked like the biggest domestic crisis Putin has faced since he ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine - which he called a "special military operation" - in February last year.

In a televised address, Putin said that "excessive ambitions and vested interests have led to treason", and called the mutiny a "stab in the back".

"It is a blow to Russia, to our people. And our actions to defend the Fatherland against such a threat will be harsh." "All those who deliberately stepped on the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed insurrection, who took the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment, will answer both to the law and to our people," Putin said.

Prigozhin had demanded that Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff, whom he has pledged to oust over what he says is their disastrous leadership of the war against Ukraine, come to see him in Rostov, a city near the Ukrainian border that he said he had seized control of.

He had said he had 25,000 fighters who would "restore justice" and had alleged, without providing evidence, that the military had killed a huge number of fighters from his Wagner private militia in an air strike, something the defence ministry denied.

Prigozhin's Wagner militia spearheaded the capture of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut last month, and he has has for months been openly accusing Shoigu and Gerasimov of incompetence and of denying Wagner ammunition and support.

On Friday, he had appeared to cross a new line in the feud, saying that Putin's stated rationale for invading Ukraine 16 months ago was based on lies concocted by the army's top brass.

"The war was needed ... so that Shoigu could become a marshal ... so that he could get a second 'Hero' [of Russia] medal," Prigozhin said in a video clip.

"The war wasn't needed to demilitarise or denazify Ukraine," he said, referring to Putin's justifications for the war.

In one of many overnight frenzied audio messages, he had then made clear that he was moving against the army.

"Those who destroyed our lads, who destroyed the lives of many tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, will be punished. I ask that no one offer resistance...," he said "There are 25,000 of us and we are going to figure out why chaos is happening in the country," he said, promising to destroy any checkpoints or air forces that got in Wagner's way.

He later said his men had been involved in clashes with regular soldiers and had shot down a helicopter.

A Russian security source told Reuters that Wagner fighters had also taken control of military facilities in the city of Voronezh, about 500 km (310 miles) south of Moscow. Reuters could not independently confirm that assertion or many of the details provided by Prigozhin.

Russia's FSB security opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for armed mutiny and said his statements were "calls for the start of an armed civil conflict on Russian territory".

It added: "We urge the ... fighters not to make irreparable mistakes, to stop any forcible actions against the Russian people, not to carry out the criminal and traitorous orders of Prigozhin, to take measures to detain him." The state news agency TASS quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that all of Russia's main security services were reporting to Putin "round the clock".

Security was being tightened in Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel.

In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation, a White House spokesperson said.

MILITARY CONVOY

About 2 a.m. (2300 GMT), Prigozhin posted a message on the Telegram app saying his forces were in Rostov and ready to "go all the way" against the top brass and destroy anyone who stood in their way.

About 5 a.m. (0200 GMT), the administration of the Voronezh region, on the M-4 motorway between the regional capital Rostov-on-Don and Moscow, said on Telegram that a military convoy was on the highway and urged residents to avoid using it.

Unverified footage posted on social media showed a convoy of assorted military vehicles, including at least one tank and one armoured vehicle on flatbed trucks. It was not clear where they were, or whether the covered trucks in the convoy contained fighters. Some of the vehicles were flying the Russian flag.

Footage on channels based in Rostov-on-Don showed armed men in military uniform skirting the regional police headquarters in the city on foot, as well as tanks positioned outside the headquarters of the Southern Military District.

Reuters confirmed the locations shown but could not determine when the footage was shot.

Prigozhin denied that he was trying to stage a military coup.

He said he had led his fighters out of Ukraine to Rostov, where a video posted by a pro-Wagner Telegram channel showed him, seemingly relaxed, conversing with two generals at the headquarters of Russia's huge Southern Military District.

The video showed him telling the generals: "We have arrived here, we want to receive the chief of the general staff and Shoigu. Unless they come, we'll be here, we'll blockade the city of Rostov and head for Moscow."

Russian local officials said a military convoy was indeed on the main motorway linking the southern part of European Russia with Moscow, and warned residents to avoid it.

Army Lieutenant-General Vladimir Alekseyev - who was later to appear with Prigozhin in the video from Rostov-on-Don - issued a video appeal asking Prigozhin to reconsider his actions.

"Only the president has the right to appoint the top leadership of the armed forces, and you are trying to encroach on his authority," he said.

An unverified video on a Telegram channel close to Wagner showed the purported scene of an air strike against Wagner forces. It showed a forest where small fires were burning and trees appeared to have been broken by force. There appeared to be one body, but no more direct evidence of any attack.

It carried the caption: "A missile attack was launched on the camps of PMC (Private Military Company) Wagner. Many victims. According to eyewitnesses, the strike was delivered from the rear, that is, it was delivered by the military of the Russian Ministry of Defence."

The Defence Ministry said the allegation was false.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Pakistan billionaire's son Suleman Dawood did not want to go on Titanic trip, agreed only for dad's sake, says aunt

2
Nation

Watch: Lalu asks Rahul Gandhi to get married, says your mother keeps complaining

3
Delhi

AAP claims Cong refused to publicly denounce Delhi services ordinance, says will be difficult to attend future Opposition meets

4
Himachal

Satwant Atwal Trivedi given additional charge of Himachal DGP

5
Haryana

Yogeshwar Dutt questions ‘unfair’ trial exemption given to 6 wrestlers by IOA ad-hoc panel; Vinesh Phogat calls him Brij Bhushan’s lackey

6
Sports

India name Test, ODI squads for West Indies tour; Pujara, Umesh dropped; Jaiswal, Gaikwad get Test call-ups

7
Nation

‘Many Hussain Obama in India’, priority taking care of them: Assam CM Himanta

8
Nation

Modi, Biden share many light moments at state dinner amid praise for Indian-Americans

9
Entertainment

Virat Kohli teases Shubman Gill with Spider-Man signature step: Watch

10
Sports

Need for Speed: On Harbhajan's advice, Punjab Cricket Association conducts open trials to tap village talent

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

Top News

Rebellious Russian mercenary boss in standoff with army amid 'armed mutiny'; claims control of major city

Rebellious Russian mercenary boss in standoff with army amid 'armed mutiny'; claims control of major city

Wagner chief takes feud with top brass to new level; Prigozh...

Putin vows to crush 'armed mutiny' after Russian mercenary boss tries to oust top brass

Putin vows to crush 'armed mutiny' after Russian mercenary boss tries to oust top brass

Wagner chief takes feud with top brass to new level; Prigozh...

Indian immigration agent Brijesh Mishra apprehended in Canada, faces charges in fake college admission letters scandal

Indian immigration agent Brijesh Mishra apprehended in Canada, faces charges in fake college admission letters scandal

Mishra, who operates an immigration agency called EMSA in Ja...

New and glorious journey of India-US ties has begun, shaping lives, dreams and destinies: PM Modi

New and glorious journey of India-US ties has begun, shaping lives, dreams and destinies: PM Modi

Was addressing a boisterous gathering of Indian community me...

Google investing USD 10 billion in India's digitisation fund: Sundar Pichai tells PM Modi

Google investing USD 10 billion in India's digitisation fund: Sundar Pichai tells PM Modi

Pichai meets Prime Minister Modi on Friday and also announce...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran sector

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran sector

Sikh Gurdwaras Ac: All eyes on SGPC general house session on June 26

Unscheduled power outages leave Amritsar residents sweating

Knotty Affairs: Tangled power, telephone cables a blot on Partap Nagar in Amritsar

Traffic police to begin issuing e-challans from next month

16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

Mayor Anup Gupta at loggerheads with Chandigarh on halting non-EV registrations

In green push, Chandigarh Administration plans four canal-top solar plants

PGI allows residents to choose thesis guides, topics

Man held for stalking woman on Mumbai-Chandigarh flight

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

Committee report on routes for 'mohalla' buses in Delhi after two months: Officials

6 illegal colonies razed in Gurugram, 18 acres freed

Youth stabbed in northeast Delhi's Brijpuri

Portal to help update property data

BJP panel to raise objections

Jalandhar: BJP panel to raise objections

Congress to move court over new ward map; societies see red, too

Held in bribery case, man, son have long trail of drug crime

Ensure welfare schemes reach all beneficiaries, officials directed

Streamline process for applicants: MP to passport officials

Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 6 others booked for fraud

Ludhiana Police book Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 5 others for fraud

Smart City Anniversary: Ludhiana on way to becoming smart city

Use ‘mSeva’ for online grievance redressal, Ludhiana MC urges residents

Giaspura tragedy: Panel holds meeting, reviews findings

3 arrested with 345-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

Punjabi University: Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

‘Adipurush’ screening opposed in Patiala