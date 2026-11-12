Putin warns US envoys against foreign troops in Ukraine as Zelenskyy flags renewed Starshield slowdowns

Moscow [Russia], November 12 (ANI): Peace efforts over the war in Ukraine hit fresh friction on Thursday as Russian President Vladimir Putin warned US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow that deploying foreign troops in Ukraine would be "legitimate targets", hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that renewed speed caps on the US Starshield network are leaving Ukrainian cities vulnerable to Russian drone strikes.

The Kremlin meeting, also attended by Russian presidential aides Vladimir Medinsky and Yury Ushakov alongside investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev, follows two days of trilateral negotiations among Russia, Ukraine, and the United States in Abu Dhabi, according to Russia Today (RT).

Outlining Moscow's conditions for a broader settlement before the talks moved behind closed doors, Putin stated he wants peace in Ukraine to last forever. However, RT reported that he emphasised Russia recognises only the national border as the sole dividing line with Ukraine, acknowledged Ukrainian discussions regarding "grey zones," and flatly rejected the deployment of foreign military personnel.

Citing TASS, RT noted that Putin opened the session by asking Witkoff and Kushner to relay his gratitude to President Donald Trump for facilitating direct contact between Moscow and Kyiv, highlighting progress on humanitarian issues. Witkoff remarked that an upcoming prisoner exchange demonstrated forward momentum toward a resolution, RT reported.

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Building on those humanitarian efforts, Putin proposed a civilian evacuation mission in Konstantinovka modelled on a recent operation in Alyoshki, suggesting that Russian and Ukrainian human rights commissioners organise the effort, according to RT. Putin stated that Russian forces hold Konstantinovka and could ensure the mission's safety, though they would need five days to clear mines in the area, adding that if Kiev insists it controls the city, it should guarantee security from its side, RT detailed.

The talks also addressed the exclusion of Kyiv's Western European allies from the direct negotiations. According to RT, Witkoff noted that European officials were briefed on the Abu Dhabi discussions despite not sitting at the negotiating table, holding separate consultations with the US and Ukrainian teams.

Kushner told the meeting that European governments have expressed a desire to join the talks to end the war and that Washington has begun discussing European security arrangements with them, RT reported.

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While Kushner argued that Europe must be included in the process and suggested European nations select a single representative, Ushakov stated that Europe has yet to agree on a suitable negotiator, according to RT. Moscow remains open to considering concrete European peace proposals, RT noted, though none have been submitted so far.

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that renewed speed restrictions on the US-operated Starshield satellite network in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine are crippling Kyiv's ability to shoot down Russian drones.

In remarks from his address at the 9th European Political Community Summit shared on X, Zelenskyy revealed that the network's speed cap has been reinstated at 161 kilometres per hour, preventing Ukrainian interceptor drones from catching up to Russian jet-powered "Shahed" drones launched from occupied areas.

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"We have detected speed restrictions on Starshield on our Ukrainian territory – in the temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine. The speed limit is back at 161 kilometers per hour – that’s 100 miles per hour," Zelenskyy stated. "This directly affects our ability to intercept Russian jet-powered 'shahed' drones. These drones come from those areas, and because of the speed restrictions, we simply cannot catch up with them in time."

Zelenskyy explained that because Ukrainian fighter aircraft cannot operate near the frontline, drone interceptors are the only viable defence in those zones. "Without the speed we need, shooting down these 'shaheds' becomes much harder," he noted, warning that the technical limitation "means more Russian strikes get through, and more of our people are killed by Russia."

While Kyiv is attempting to get clarity from Washington, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian officials currently "know very little" about why the restrictions returned, having previously faced similar slowdowns in October before speeds were temporarily restored.

The Ukrainian leader also framed the operational restriction as a troubling political signal regarding U.S. recognition of Ukraine's borders.

"If someone in America is making decisions that basically treat Ukrainian territory as if it is not Ukrainian, then this tells us where things are going," Zelenskyy said, emphasising that allies must remain clear and "never recognise Russia’s occupation of Ukrainian territory in any way."

We have detected speed restrictions on Starshield on our Ukrainian territory – in the temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine. The speed limit is back at 161 kilometers per hour – that’s 100 miles per hour. This directly affects our ability to intercept Russian jet-powered “shahed” drones. These drones come from those areas, and because of the speed restrictions, we simply cannot catch up with them in time. Near the frontline, we cannot use our aircraft. Only drone interceptors can operate there. And without the speed we need, shooting down these “shaheds” becomes much harder. This means more Russian strikes get through, and more of our people are killed by Russia. We are trying to get the details from the American side, but so far, we know very little. If someone in America is making decisions that basically treat Ukrainian territory as if it is not Ukrainian, then this tells us where things are going. We need to be clear and never recognize Russia’s occupation of Ukrainian territory in any way. From an address at the 9th European Political Community Summit. (3/3) — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 12, 2026

Further, regarding the security guarantees for Ukraine, Zelenskyy called for a robust security framework between Europe and Russia, not just Ukraine.

"When the Americans and Russians talk about security, it’s not just about security guarantees for Ukraine. In fact, it’s more about some kind of new security framework between Europe and Russia. We find this approach a bit strange. Because for 30 years after the Soviet Union collapsed, Europe treated Russia well. And Europe tried to have as much trade as possible, as much cooperation as possible, and as good relations as possible with Russia," he said.

Complaining about his Russian counterpart's approach in the conflict, Zelenskyy said that "Putin’s wars are really about only his attitude toward others – not some kind of permanent confrontation with Europe that was impossible to avoid. But still, we hear what we hear today." (ANI)

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