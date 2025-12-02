By Ayushi Agarwal

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Ahead of Russian President's Vladimir Putin's India visit, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister and Co-chair of the India-Russia Inter-governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation Denis Manturov said Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to India marks a "return to the tradition of annual high-level summits," describing it as a major step toward deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

"This will be President Putin's first visit to India in a long period," Manturov said during an exclusive interview with ANI, adding that both sides had "thoroughly prepared the agenda" to ensure the meetings on December 4-5 are productive.

"That would be the first visit of our President Vladimir Putin to your friendly country for a long period of time. That returns us to the tradition of annual high-level summits which represents an undeniable success. Together with our Indian colleagues we have thoroughly prepared the agenda for the visit. We expect that all the meetings and negotiations that are to take place will be fruitful and will give new momentum for our two countries' strategic cooperation in all areas", said Manturov.

Coinciding with Putin's visit, the India-Russia Forum will convene in New Delhi with senior government officials and business leaders from both nations. Manturov said the forum is expected to explore ways to expand and diversify bilateral trade, including boosting Indian exports of equipment, raw materials and food products to Russia.

The discussions will also focus on deepening industrial cooperation, advancing joint investment projects and expanding collaboration in high-technology domains. Manturov stressed that the forum is intended to serve as a platform for direct engagement between businesses from both countries, helping to accelerate commercial partnerships and fuel growth in mutual trade.

"In the context of the visit of the head of our country on December 4-5 India-Russia forum is to take place in New Delhi with participation of government and business representatives. During the forum it is planned to discuss the opportunities for expanding and diversifying bilateral trade, including increasing the volume of supplies of Indian products -- in particular various equipment, raw materials and foodstuffs", said Manturov.

"Also on the agenda are the deepening of industrial cooperation and the implementation of joint investment projects, cooperation in the field of high technology and collaboration in other areas. The forum is designed to be a good platform for establishing direct dialogue between Russian and Indian companies and will contribute to the intensification of ties and the growth of mutual trade between our countries", he added.

Manturov, on his vision for India-Russia relations in the next decade, said that Moscow expects its relationship with India to remain resilient, dynamic and deeply rooted in long-standing friendship over the next decade, outlining Moscow's long-term vision for the strategic partnership.

Reflecting on the rapidly changing global landscape, Manturov noted that predicting the future has become more challenging, but certain fundamentals remain clear.

"Even in ten years, Russia and India will stay true friends aimed at the comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation," he said. He emphasized that ties between the two countries will continue to "evolve dynamically and adapt to the demands of the time," while remaining anchored in decades-old trust and historical warmth.

Manturov expressed confidence that current joint initiatives will reach fruition and pave the way for new areas of engagement. He said the next decade will see both nations advancing to a higher tier of cooperation, with a major emphasis on high-technology industries and both fundamental and applied scientific research.

"Russia and India will successfully move to a more advanced level of cooperation where focus areas would be hi-tech industries and scientific achievements," he said.

On the global stage, Manturov predicted a rising role for emerging economies, noting that cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi will contribute significantly to the strengthening influence of the Global South. "Thanks to joint efforts, the influence of the Global South will further strengthen," he said.

The remarks underscore Russia's outlook for a partnership that blends continuity with transformation--preserving old foundations while opening new frontiers in technology, research and global diplomacy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to India from December 4-5 at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the visit, Putin will attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit and hold talks with PM Modi.

The President of India will also receive Putin and host a banquet in his honour.

The visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, outline the vision for strengthening the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership', and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the MEA statement said.

The upcoming visit will mark Putin's first to India since 2021. The two leaders last met in person on September 1 this year in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. (ANI)

