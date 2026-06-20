Qatar affirms support for "launching negotiations" between US, Iran after talks in Switzerland stalled

Burgenstock [Switzerland], June 20 (ANI): Qatar has reiterated its support for launching negotiations between the United States and Iran to address outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means as the first round of technical talks, scheduled to take place in Switzerland, got cancelled following the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two sides in order to end the hostilities in West Asia.

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According to a statement issued by Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this came during the discussion between Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis that took place at Burgenstock Resort in Switzerland on Friday.

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The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, ways to strengthen cooperation, and recent regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability following a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.

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During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Doha's support for the launch of negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

"Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirmed Doha's support for launching negotiations between the US and Iran to reach sustainable solutions to outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means," the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

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The Qatari Prime Minister emphasised that such diplomatic efforts would contribute to regional security and create new opportunities for cooperation, development, and prosperity, while serving the common interests of people across the region and beyond.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis also highlighted the importance of diplomacy and mediation in addressing regional challenges.

In a post on X following the meeting, Cassis said he and the Qatari Foreign Minister discussed bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional developments following the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.

"As countries that place great importance on mediation, dialogue and good offices, Switzerland and Qatar share a strong commitment to supporting diplomatic solutions to international challenges," Cassis said.

He thanked Qatar for its mediation efforts and reaffirmed Switzerland's readiness to support initiatives aimed at de-escalation, stability, and lasting peace.

On Thursday, the Swiss Foreign Ministry confirmed that the planned talks between the US and Iran have been postponed.

Responding to an email from ANI, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said it remains ready to facilitate the talks.

"The planned talks between the US, Iran, Qatar and Pakistan have been postponed. Switzerland remains ready to facilitate these talks. The relevant preparatory work at Burgenstock is continuing. No further information can be provided at present," it said.

The 14-point MoU between the US and Iran includes an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon, and a pledge to conclude negotiations on a final deal within 60 days, extendable by mutual consent.

Under the memorandum, the US will begin removing its naval blockade and related restrictions, while Iran will facilitate the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz free of charge for an initial 60-day period, during which technical talks will also take place on Iran's nuclear programme.

The document also outlines plans for the phased lifting of sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets, US Treasury waivers for Iranian oil exports, and a US-backed reconstruction and economic development programme for Iran. (ANI)

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